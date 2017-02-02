See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News

Calabash 28467

Condo/Townhouse

8855 Radcliff Drive, $137,500

Georgetown 29440

Home

254 Bonnyneck Dr, $440,000

593 Garden Avenue, $208,900

Condo/Townhouse

1168 Belle Isle Road, $310,000

Aynor 29511

Land

Lot 9 Enoch Rd, $31,200

3735 Bakers Chapel Rd, $18,800

Conway 29526

Land

419 Maccoa Drive, $30,000

Home

924 Daresbury Ln, $264,190

268 Haley Brooke Drive, $220,000

1023 University Forest Drive, $189,900

241 Spencerswood Dr, $179,900

416 Windermere Lake Cr, $176,558

325 Barony Dr, $168,760

1200 Tiger Grand Drive, $165,000

351 Cherrybuck Trail, $125,000

524 Crusade Circle, $117,500

Condo/Townhouse

302 Kiskadee Loop, $78,500

300 Kiskadee Loop, $72,500

320 Main Street, $1,800

Commercial

2282 Highway 501, $1,120

Conway 29527

Home

1448 Leatherman Rd., $144,877

2320 Belladora Road, $134,950

236 Beulah Cir, $121,500

828 Spring Garden Road, $117,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

301 Purdue Court, $162,250

Green Sea 29545

Land

32 Acs. Green Sea Road, $135,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 79 300 San Martin Court, $55,500

72 Big Landing Dr, $25,000

Home

4674 Eastport Landing Drive, $675,000

388 Palm Lakes Blvd., $274,000

610 Queen Palm Court, $266,700

344 Palm Lakes Blvd, $254,940

185 Northside, $158,000

3591 Crosscreek Drive, $137,500

4287 Rivergate Lane, $110,000

Longs 29568

Home

717 Shell Point Ct., $363,493

985 Bear Lake Drive, $317,288

201 Cloverleaf Dr., $167,000

202 Balsa Dr., $150,000

317 Scotch Dr., $147,499

Loris 29569

Land

3298 Daisy Rd, $7,924

Home

4055 Red Bluff Road, $272,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

717 62nd Ave. N, $185,500

Condo/Townhouse

230 Lands End Blvd, $535,000

9547 Edgerton Dr. #406, $449,900

7401 N Ocean Blvd #3, $299,900

121 Gully Branch Lane, $186,500

161 Seawatch Dr, $149,000

1100 Commons Boulevard, $135,700

9550 Shore Drive, $119,000

200 Land's End Blvd, $112,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $93,999

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2360, $65,500

Commercial

9713 N Kings Hwy, Ste 106, $2,400

9713 N Kings Hwy, Ste 107, $1,800

Tbd Sandy Lane, $35,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

2192 Wentworth, $275,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 304, $265,000

707 14th Avenue S, $253,500

1802 Southwood Dr, $210,000

1900 No Wake Court, $169,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 8019, $162,500

1620 Broken Anchor Way, $147,000

1874 Loon Ct, $131,000

Condo/Townhouse

1015 S Ocean Blvd., $119,900

Murrells Inlet/Garden City 29576

Land

3 Gasparilla Drive, $59,500

Home

551 S Waccamaw Drive, $707,000

598 Little Tony Ave, $465,000

11 Longcreek Drive, $290,000

505 Bay Drive Extension, $288,000

122 Dreamland Drive, $273,000

9570 Indigo Club Drive, $215,000

148 Carolina Oaks Drive, $206,500

309 Saint Patties Loop, $194,000

506 Night Heron Court, $178,000

9421 Timber Row, $128,000

108 Offshore Drive, $27,000

Condo/Townhouse

1690 N Waccamaw Drive, $290,000

791 Painted Bunting Drive, $165,000

619 Sunnyside Drive, $140,000

718 Botany Loop, $130,000

301 N Waccamaw Dr., $117,000

4506 Sweetwater Blvd., $82,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1150 Peterson Street, $391,085

1835 Suncrest Drive, $327,780

5804 Woodside Avenue, $315,000

2379 Morlynn Drive, $154,000

1109 Ragin St, $72,500

Condo/Townhouse

745 Murray Avenue, $275,000

2006 N Ocean Blvd #1478, $260,350

535 Mockingbird Avenue, $139,000

601 Mitchell St, $127,500

4729 Wild Iris Drive, $115,000

628 Quince Avenue, $115,000

2000 N Ocean Boulevard, $115,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $107,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $92,000

830 N 44th Ave Unit I-5, $85,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd, $78,500

2100 N Ocean Blvd, $71,000

2301 N Ocean Blvd, $70,000

2301 N Ocean Blvd, $69,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd, $46,000

Commercial

1304 Azalea Court, $45,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 686 Waterway Palms Plantation, $59,000

Lot 181 West Palms Drive, $34,000

Home

1681 Serena Dr, $1,800,000

1669 Malaga Cr, $540,000

1734 Serena Drive, $519,750

271 Welcome Drive, $457,500

2912 Moss Bridge Lane, $376,343

4458 Parkland Dr, $365,000

3605 Marica Ct., $324,215

310 North Bar Court, $313,140

373 Vintage Circle, $310,000

8240 Sterling Place Court, $190,000

3017 Regency Oaks Drive, $189,000

231 Bellegrove Drive, $185,000

472 Blackberry Lane, $178,000

709 Coffee Tree Ct, $165,000

903 Veneda Court, $149,900

101 Quail Hollow, $130,000

Condo/Townhouse

9147 Venezia Circle, $418,000

4596 Livorn Loop, $146,000

211 B Connemara Drive, $137,560

1978 Green Fern Lane, $127,500

1044 Stanton Place, $122,500

4700 Touhey Drive, $81,000

801 Burcale Road, $28,500

Commercial

568 George Bishop Parkway, $2,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

701 Tradewind Court, $195,000

Lot 564 Morrall Dr, $26,700

Home

206 N 13th Avenue, $525,000

704 Norvell St, $375,000

1402 James Island Dr., $297,000

412 Lorenzo Drive, $296,000

1014 Tilghman Forest Drive, $283,000

503b 43rd Avenue S, $224,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd, $539,900

100 N Beach Blvd, $535,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $360,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $317,500

5800 N Ocean Blvd, $275,000

601 N Hillside Drive, $215,000

1915 N Ocean Blvd, $179,000

2001 N Ocean Blvd, $152,500

5825 Catalina Drive, $138,000

611 2nd Ave S, $129,900

1608 S Hillside Dr, Unit D, $121,250

6253 Catalina Dr, $108,500

405 21st Avenue South, $96,300

4515 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000

1012 Possum Trot Rd., $77,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 95 Starboard Ct, $186,000

Lot 6 Old Cypress Circle, $158,000

0 Smalls Loop, $10,500

Home

396 Myrtle Avenue, $1,850,000

39 Cabaniss, $521,000

267 Sweetgum Drive, $339,900

747 Tradition Club Drive, $320,000

76 Sweetgum Drive, $262,950

142 Blackwood Trail, $217,000

492 Minnow Drive, $199,200

1 Navigator, $188,000

151 Sandy Knowe Ln., $120,000

Condo/Townhouse

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $187,900

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $178,000

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $165,500

914 Algonquin, $120,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

358 River Run Dr, $87,900

Lot 256 Chamberlin Road, $74,000

213 Chapel Ridge Circle, $55,000

Lot 2 Carlisle Way, $35,000

Home

588 Chamberlin Road, $568,000

8825 Shady Branch Road, $325,000

253 Camrose Way, $295,000

4032 Grousewood Drive, $186,000

345 Winslow Avenue, $185,000

257 Cabo Loop, $175,000

649 Blackstone Drive, $165,900

500 Easter Court, $165,525

202 Gemstone, $155,000

611 Gleneagles, $135,000

6514 White Heron Crescent, $123,000

8928 Alexander Court, $110,000

Condo/Townhouse

108-A Machrie Loop, $205,810

301 Shelby Lawson Drive, $153,000

239 Portsmith Drive, $95,000

3862 Maypop Circle, $75,000

