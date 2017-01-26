See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

0:30 What's it's like to get up close and personal with a great white shark Pause

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.25

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

5:18 North Myrtle Beach wrestling downs St. James, wins Region VII-4A title

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.26

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway