See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

January 26, 2017 1:39 AM

Calabash 28467

Home

69 Cedar Tree La, $150,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

3132 Luvan Blvd., $1,020,000

1109 Duke Street, $34,500

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 22 Twinbrook Court, $43,000

Home

1230 White Fox Ct., $272,767

1025 Pochard Drive, $262,900

4059 Woodcliffe Drive, $214,391

412 Windermere Lake Cr., $205,447

140 Alpharetta Court, $180,000

135 Royals Circle, $174,900

165 Rodney Road, $142,000

711 Wendy Lane, $110,000

1839 Harris Shortcut Road, $90,000

2651 Oak St, $51,030

Conway 29527

Land

0 Cates Bay Rd., $48,000

Lot 1 Dongola Highway, $19,500

Home

7042 Hwy 134, $245,000

909 Oglethorpe Drive, $134,000

228 Beulah Circle, $130,000

904 Oglethorpe Dr, $120,500

5226 Fern Ridge Rd., $115,000

8369 Huntington Ct, $82,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

265 Penn Circle, $155,000

Little River 29566

Home

1217 Shiloh Loop, $323,885

3339 Kings Mill Place, $269,600

Condo/Townhouse

4506 Little River Inn, $68,950

4105 Pinehurst Cir, $64,000

Longs 29568

Land

3.30 Acres Long Acres Dr, $23,100

Home

221 Moulton Drive, $233,104

366 Lake Mist Ct., $204,789

220 N Oak Leaf Drive, $160,000

492 Irees Way, $140,000

1027 Snowberry Drive, $134,000

Loris 29569

Land

100 Hwy 9 & Hulls Island Road, $47,500

Lot 66 Timber Creek Dr, $10,000

Home

866 Sisters Road, $142,000

700 Silver Slipper Court, $133,990

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7637 Triana Court, $600,000

504 St. Julian Lane, $360,000

9781 Crane Dr, $278,000

Condo/Townhouse

1-103 Villa Marbella, $310,000

126 Gully Branch Lane, $181,000

7100 Porcher Drive, $125,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1754 Coventry Road, $190,000

Condo/Townhouse

310 5th Avenue North, $142,000

Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576

Land

Lot 47 Highway 17 Business, $87,000

Home

274 Outboard Drive, $289,900

2 Poolside Drive, $38,000

Condo/Townhouse

1108 N Waccamaw, $236,000

302 Coldstream Cove Loop, $170,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr, $134,000

4319 Lotus Court, $120,000

120E Veranda Way, $115,000

4394-F Daphne Lane, $110,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Fred Nash Road, $116,000

Home

1021 Means Circle, $413,048

3452 Baldwin Lane, $319,900

1442 Powhaton Drive, $290,000

811 44th Ave N, $215,000

Condo/Townhouse

2511 South Ocean Blvd., $235,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $232,500

5308 N Ocean Boulevard, $130,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $101,000

4725 Wild Iris Drive #30-103, $99,000

4749 Wild Iris Dr, $77,000

Commercial

3590 St. James Ave, $335,000

3164 Waccamaw Blvd., $3,663

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 551 Midleton View Dr, $66,500

Lot 517 Waterway Palms Plantation, $42,000

1103 East Isle Of Palms Ave., $28,000

Home

2957 Moss Bridge Lane, $349,900

183 Campania Street, $274,815

124 Cloey Road, $250,000

153 Wyandot Ct., $239,900

3108 Robins Nest Way, $183,500

378 Thistle Lane, $169,900

3086 Regency Oaks Drive, $155,000

150 Rockdale St, $120,000

Condo/Townhouse

517 Hay Hill Lane Unit A, $135,000

1534 Lanterns Rest Road, $125,000

4588 Livorn Loop, $122,000

505 White River Court, $53,500

Commercial

568 George Bishop Parkway, $3,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 7 Holly Drive, $155,000

Lot 30 Palmetto Harbor, $150,000

Home

5301 Pheasant Drive, $523,000

1705 Cottage Cove Circle, $280,000

2204 Sea Dune Drive, $219,900

1609-C Edge Dr, $175,000

1013 Seaside Drive, $105,000

4511 Willet Street, $41,000

Condo/Townhouse

5700 N Ocean Blvd, $358,000

201 S Ocean Blvd, $310,000

300 N Ocean Blvd #1209, $295,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd, # 904, $284,850

3513 S Ocean Blvd, $243,000

737 Shell Creek Circle, $218,900

2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $205,000

1545 Spinnaker Drive, $197,500

3607 S Ocean Blvd, $170,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd #706, $170,000

901 West Port Dr., $143,500

901 West Port Dr, $136,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $119,900

Commercial

4512 Poinsett Street, $1,200

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

43 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $86,500

Home

Lot 4 Bays At Litchfield, $370,100

199 Southgate Court, $350,890

235 Linden Circle, $275,000

Condo/Townhouse

189-C South Cove Place Drive, $215,000

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $188,400

59 Ryegrass Lane, $165,000

1 Norris Drive, $135,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

LOT #4 Newcastle Loop, $69,900

Lot 96 Rambler Court, $46,500

Lot 108 Rambler Court, $46,500

Home

318 Brookmont, $190,000

7461 Springside Dr., $187,500

325 Winslow Ave, $172,900

8243 Tartan Lane, $166,500

8333 Tartan Lane, $158,000

536 Lake Park Dr, $155,000

209 Dry Valley Loop, $148,000

Condo/Townhouse

2100 Rayson Drive Unit C, $160,050

105 Butkus Dr Unit 7, $103,000

200 Portsmith Drive, $95,000

140 Lazy Willow Lane, $87,000

6801 Creekwatch Rd, $60,000

