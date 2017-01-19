See what property is selling for near where you live

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467
Home
2157 Stonecrest Drive Nw, $247,000
693 Nw Shorecrest, $207,615
168 Cobblers Circle, $152,000
30 Farm Lake Rd, $152,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
00 Francis Marion, $93,000
59 Legrange Road, $10,000
10 South Island Plantation, $10,000
Home
2671 Luvan Blvd, $950,000
Aynor 29511
Home
396 Farmtrac, $304,650
Conway 29526
Home
146 University Drive, $369,000
8201 Timber Ridge Road, $320,000
161 Glenmoor Drive, $253,000
640 Tattlesbury Drive, $235,000
1512 Claremont Court, $210,000
4965 Maple Leaf Dr, $190,000
227 Candlewood Dr, $189,000
211 Lenox Drive, $158,000
7421 Rolling Terrace Dr, $134,000
505 Sarah Dr, $119,995
1040 Emerald Court, $50,000
5188 Limbaugh Lane, $48,000
3859 Stern Drive, $30,000
Condo/Townhouse
1505 Racepath Avenue, $86,000
Commercial
1812 Wright Blvd/Hwy 378, $375,000
5623 Cates Bay Highway, $26,500
Conway 29527
Home
2456 Summerhaven Loop, $157,040
1413 Abberbury Drive, $133,499
Commercial
501 Church Street, $2,800
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1794 Graham Road, $179,810
Green Sea 29545
Home
4003 Buffkin Road, $187,500
6402 Norton Road, $131,500
Little River 29566
Land
Hwy 90 & 57, $800,000
Home
2519 St Andrews Dr, $319,000
324 Palm Lakes Blvd, $230,034
1301 Camlet Ln., $202,000
1274 Camlet Ln., $194,000
2212 Vereen Circle, $138,000
4265 Graystone Court, $93,000
Condo/Townhouse
4440 Turtle Lane, $148,000
4396 Baldwin Ave. #106, $135,000
800 Egret Circle, $83,000
Longs 29568
Land
3.16 Acres Long Acres Dr, $22,120
Home
191 Belclare Way, $255,188
1930 Pine Cone Lane, $216,018
875 Tom Dorman Road, $209,000
212 Balsa Dr., $145,000
201 Balsa Dr, $145,000
1580 Langley Dr, $143,500
125 Crown Meadows Drive, $133,630
171 Balsa Dr., $124,999
827 Trap Shooter Circle, $113,990
302 Blue Rock Drive, $110,490
Commercial
1560 E Highway 9, $1,300
Loris 29569
Land
189 Acres On Highway 9 Bypass, $480,000
Home
245 Holly View Lane, $149,500
110 Fox Glenn Drive, $118,000
2596 Southern Crest Drive, $105,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
56 Bayberry Lane, $540,000
872 Antigua Drive, $310,000
308 N Highland Way, $250,000
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $450,000
201 74th Avenue North, $170,000
215 N 77th Ave # 704, $150,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $134,500
6813 Porcher Avenue #27, $130,950
200 N 76th Ave #309, $83,000
7700 Porcher Dr, $75,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd, $73,500
9550 Shore Drive #520, $57,500
Commercial
9713 N Kings Hwy, Ste 207, $1,350
Surfside Beach/Myrtle Beach 29575
Home
714 B N Ocean Blvd, $625,000
29 N Dogwood Drive, $475,000
315 S 15th Avenue, $315,000
1531 Baytree Lane, $279,900
4926 Yaupon Circle, $270,000
1013 Moss Drive, $240,000
546 Mallard Lane, $167,000
Condo/Townhouse
5905 S Kings Highway, $96,000
2257 Huntingdon Drive, $88,000
2278 Clearwater Drive, $85,000
1920 Bent Grass Drive, $75,000
1711 Fawn Vista N, $49,900
Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576
Land
Lot 31 Mt. Gilead Marsh, $110,000
Lot 4 Yaupon Avenue, $105,000
Lot 130 Knotty Pine Way, $80,000
Home
4649 Highway 17 Business, $870,000
212 Willow Bay Drive, $355,000
148 Splendor Circle, $329,925
6307 Longwood Drive, $312,000
333 Hyacinth Loop, $304,000
581 Mary Lou Avenue, $295,000
343 Arlington Circle, $267,500
593 Grand Cypress Way, $260,000
9950 Mcdowell Shortcut, $220,000
1473 Sedgefield Drive, $207,500
11164 Mcdowell Shortcut Road, $22,000
Condo/Townhouse
122a Parmelee Drive, $227,330
3046 Court Street, $222,000
684 Misty Hammock, $181,500
220-D Nut Hatch Lane, $180,000
113 Brentwood Drive, $130,000
411 Mahogany Dr, $125,000
Commercial
4057 Ocean Highway, $1,040,000
125 Atlantic, $55,650
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1088 Peterson St, $506,737
1543 Kensington Lane, $415,000
1538 Buckingham Avenue, $369,000
1377 Culbertson Ave., $350,000
1964 Windrose Way, $342,990
1807 Suncrest Drive, $338,165
1795 Suncrest Drive, $323,390
1562 Elizabeth Road, $197,600
Condo/Townhouse
107 S Ocean Blvd #302, $261,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd #923, $226,500
5308 N Ocean Blvd. Unit Ph 1210, $220,000
4427 Livorn Loop, $185,000
1020 Pinnacle Lane, $150,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd, $138,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd #1423, $132,000
4709 Wild Iris Dr. #302, $125,000
600 N 37th Ave Unit 101, $90,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd, $84,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $71,000
4677 Wild Iris Drive, $67,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd, $67,000
503 Pinewood Rd., $65,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd, $22,000
Commercial
4739 Highway 17 Bypass, $225,000
1361 21st Avenue North, $2,200
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9838 Bellasera Cr, $200,000
1003 Shipmaster Avenue, $34,500
519 Sims Dr, $14,750
Home
623 Edgecreek Drive, $470,000
159 East Covington Drive, $325,990
5647 Lombardia Circle, $315,700
967 Henry James Drive, $295,540
3228 Saddlewood Circle, $295,000
5626 Lombardia Circle, $285,475
5605 Lombardia Circle, $261,785
5651 Lombardia Circle, $255,075
335 Firenze Loop, $251,000
187 Campania St, $213,508
721 Old Castle Loop, $206,820
2881 Scarecrow Way, $192,500
2018 Laurel Oak Court, $172,000
333 Barclay Drive, $165,000
294 Weyburn St., $120,000
Condo/Townhouse
5479 Elba Way, $199,900
101 Villa Mar Drive, $190,000
4371 Livorn Loop, $189,720
1525 Lanterns Rest Rd Unit 202, $130,000
5040 Windsor Green Way Unit 101, $99,000
1266 River Oaks Drive, $90,000
4565-A Girvan Drive, $88,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
701 38th Ave S, $69,500
Home
5412 Leatherleaf Drive, $489,999
441 7th Avenue South, $394,500
5030 White Iris Drive, $357,500
719 Seashell Lane, $353,000
1105 Milan Ave, $344,405
1104 Milan Avenue, $309,900
804 Lorenzo Drive, $217,000
804 S Ocean Boulevard, $200,000
1621 27th Ave N, $195,000
600 43rd Ave S, $162,500
Condo/Townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $424,500
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $316,000
601 N Hillside Dr. #2646, $262,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd, $177,000
3901 S Ocean Blvd, $145,000
2241 Waterview Drive, $145,000
707 S 1st Ave, $133,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $117,500
2801 S Ocean Blvd #534, $109,000
816 9th Avenue South, $105,000
611 S 2nd Ave, $105,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 11 Windy Lane, $165,000
Home
12 Westchester Place, $599,000
Lot 30 Winston Circle, $394,000
23 Thrasher Court, $320,000
Condo/Townhouse
Mingo Drive Bldg C, $196,500
1-D Mingo Drive Bldg C, $193,400
Mingo Drive Bldg C, $191,000
50 Pond View Drive, $170,000
1125 Blue Stem Drive, $146,000
83c Watersedge, $115,000
Commercial
9653 Ocean Highway, $1,850,000
9657 Ocean Highway, $81,151
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 142 Bear Stand Trail, $51,500
Home
6012 Blease Ct, $522,000
462 Reedy River Road, $253,500
367 Camrose Way, $241,190
557 Miromar Way, $230,000
169 Dowenbury Dr, $224,000
9739 Smalls Drive, $189,200
741 Bonita Loop, $185,000
1460 Brighton Ave., $178,000
299 Tibton Circle, $175,000
704 Kinglet Ct, $167,500
304 Sherrybrook Dr, $165,000
514 Lake Park Drive, $163,500
305 Flagstone Dr, $136,100
156 Marsh Rabbit, $127,000
709 Luttie Road, $123,000
7513 Aubrey Lane, $32,000
Condo/Townhouse
510 Fairwood Lakes, $35,500
6850 Blue Heron Blvd, $26,000
