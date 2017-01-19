Real Estate News

January 19, 2017 9:59 AM

See what property is selling for near where you live

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467

2157 Stonecrest Drive Nw, $247,000

693 Nw Shorecrest, $207,615

168 Cobblers Circle, $152,000

30 Farm Lake Rd, $152,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

00 Francis Marion, $93,000

59 Legrange Road, $10,000

10 South Island Plantation, $10,000

Home

2671 Luvan Blvd, $950,000

Aynor 29511

Home

396 Farmtrac, $304,650

Conway 29526

Home

146 University Drive, $369,000

8201 Timber Ridge Road, $320,000

161 Glenmoor Drive, $253,000

640 Tattlesbury Drive, $235,000

1512 Claremont Court, $210,000

4965 Maple Leaf Dr, $190,000

227 Candlewood Dr, $189,000

211 Lenox Drive, $158,000

7421 Rolling Terrace Dr, $134,000

505 Sarah Dr, $119,995

1040 Emerald Court, $50,000

5188 Limbaugh Lane, $48,000

3859 Stern Drive, $30,000

Condo/Townhouse

1505 Racepath Avenue, $86,000

Commercial

1812 Wright Blvd/Hwy 378, $375,000

5623 Cates Bay Highway, $26,500

Conway 29527

Home

2456 Summerhaven Loop, $157,040

1413 Abberbury Drive, $133,499

Commercial

501 Church Street, $2,800

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1794 Graham Road, $179,810

Green Sea 29545

Home

4003 Buffkin Road, $187,500

6402 Norton Road, $131,500

Little River 29566

Land

Hwy 90 & 57, $800,000

Home

2519 St Andrews Dr, $319,000

324 Palm Lakes Blvd, $230,034

1301 Camlet Ln., $202,000

1274 Camlet Ln., $194,000

2212 Vereen Circle, $138,000

4265 Graystone Court, $93,000

Condo/Townhouse

4440 Turtle Lane, $148,000

4396 Baldwin Ave. #106, $135,000

800 Egret Circle, $83,000

Longs 29568

Land

3.16 Acres Long Acres Dr, $22,120

Home

191 Belclare Way, $255,188

1930 Pine Cone Lane, $216,018

875 Tom Dorman Road, $209,000

212 Balsa Dr., $145,000

201 Balsa Dr, $145,000

1580 Langley Dr, $143,500

125 Crown Meadows Drive, $133,630

171 Balsa Dr., $124,999

827 Trap Shooter Circle, $113,990

302 Blue Rock Drive, $110,490

Commercial

1560 E Highway 9, $1,300

Loris 29569

Land

189 Acres On Highway 9 Bypass, $480,000

Home

245 Holly View Lane, $149,500

110 Fox Glenn Drive, $118,000

2596 Southern Crest Drive, $105,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

56 Bayberry Lane, $540,000

872 Antigua Drive, $310,000

308 N Highland Way, $250,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $450,000

201 74th Avenue North, $170,000

215 N 77th Ave # 704, $150,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $134,500

6813 Porcher Avenue #27, $130,950

200 N 76th Ave #309, $83,000

7700 Porcher Dr, $75,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $73,500

9550 Shore Drive #520, $57,500

Commercial

9713 N Kings Hwy, Ste 207, $1,350

Surfside Beach/Myrtle Beach 29575

Home

714 B N Ocean Blvd, $625,000

29 N Dogwood Drive, $475,000

315 S 15th Avenue, $315,000

1531 Baytree Lane, $279,900

4926 Yaupon Circle, $270,000

1013 Moss Drive, $240,000

546 Mallard Lane, $167,000

Condo/Townhouse

5905 S Kings Highway, $96,000

2257 Huntingdon Drive, $88,000

2278 Clearwater Drive, $85,000

1920 Bent Grass Drive, $75,000

1711 Fawn Vista N, $49,900

Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576

Land

Lot 31 Mt. Gilead Marsh, $110,000

Lot 4 Yaupon Avenue, $105,000

Lot 130 Knotty Pine Way, $80,000

Home

4649 Highway 17 Business, $870,000

212 Willow Bay Drive, $355,000

148 Splendor Circle, $329,925

6307 Longwood Drive, $312,000

333 Hyacinth Loop, $304,000

581 Mary Lou Avenue, $295,000

343 Arlington Circle, $267,500

593 Grand Cypress Way, $260,000

9950 Mcdowell Shortcut, $220,000

1473 Sedgefield Drive, $207,500

11164 Mcdowell Shortcut Road, $22,000

Condo/Townhouse

122a Parmelee Drive, $227,330

3046 Court Street, $222,000

684 Misty Hammock, $181,500

220-D Nut Hatch Lane, $180,000

113 Brentwood Drive, $130,000

411 Mahogany Dr, $125,000

Commercial

4057 Ocean Highway, $1,040,000

125 Atlantic, $55,650

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1088 Peterson St, $506,737

1543 Kensington Lane, $415,000

1538 Buckingham Avenue, $369,000

1377 Culbertson Ave., $350,000

1964 Windrose Way, $342,990

1807 Suncrest Drive, $338,165

1795 Suncrest Drive, $323,390

1562 Elizabeth Road, $197,600

Condo/Townhouse

107 S Ocean Blvd #302, $261,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd #923, $226,500

5308 N Ocean Blvd. Unit Ph 1210, $220,000

4427 Livorn Loop, $185,000

1020 Pinnacle Lane, $150,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $138,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd #1423, $132,000

4709 Wild Iris Dr. #302, $125,000

600 N 37th Ave Unit 101, $90,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $84,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $71,000

4677 Wild Iris Drive, $67,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd, $67,000

503 Pinewood Rd., $65,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd, $22,000

Commercial

4739 Highway 17 Bypass, $225,000

1361 21st Avenue North, $2,200

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9838 Bellasera Cr, $200,000

1003 Shipmaster Avenue, $34,500

519 Sims Dr, $14,750

Home

623 Edgecreek Drive, $470,000

159 East Covington Drive, $325,990

5647 Lombardia Circle, $315,700

967 Henry James Drive, $295,540

3228 Saddlewood Circle, $295,000

5626 Lombardia Circle, $285,475

5605 Lombardia Circle, $261,785

5651 Lombardia Circle, $255,075

335 Firenze Loop, $251,000

187 Campania St, $213,508

721 Old Castle Loop, $206,820

2881 Scarecrow Way, $192,500

2018 Laurel Oak Court, $172,000

333 Barclay Drive, $165,000

294 Weyburn St., $120,000

Condo/Townhouse

5479 Elba Way, $199,900

101 Villa Mar Drive, $190,000

4371 Livorn Loop, $189,720

1525 Lanterns Rest Rd Unit 202, $130,000

5040 Windsor Green Way Unit 101, $99,000

1266 River Oaks Drive, $90,000

4565-A Girvan Drive, $88,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

701 38th Ave S, $69,500

Home

5412 Leatherleaf Drive, $489,999

441 7th Avenue South, $394,500

5030 White Iris Drive, $357,500

719 Seashell Lane, $353,000

1105 Milan Ave, $344,405

1104 Milan Avenue, $309,900

804 Lorenzo Drive, $217,000

804 S Ocean Boulevard, $200,000

1621 27th Ave N, $195,000

600 43rd Ave S, $162,500

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $424,500

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $316,000

601 N Hillside Dr. #2646, $262,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd, $177,000

3901 S Ocean Blvd, $145,000

2241 Waterview Drive, $145,000

707 S 1st Ave, $133,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $117,500

2801 S Ocean Blvd #534, $109,000

816 9th Avenue South, $105,000

611 S 2nd Ave, $105,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 11 Windy Lane, $165,000

Home

12 Westchester Place, $599,000

Lot 30 Winston Circle, $394,000

23 Thrasher Court, $320,000

Condo/Townhouse

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $196,500

1-D Mingo Drive Bldg C, $193,400

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $191,000

50 Pond View Drive, $170,000

1125 Blue Stem Drive, $146,000

83c Watersedge, $115,000

Commercial

9653 Ocean Highway, $1,850,000

9657 Ocean Highway, $81,151

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 142 Bear Stand Trail, $51,500

Home

6012 Blease Ct, $522,000

462 Reedy River Road, $253,500

367 Camrose Way, $241,190

557 Miromar Way, $230,000

169 Dowenbury Dr, $224,000

9739 Smalls Drive, $189,200

741 Bonita Loop, $185,000

1460 Brighton Ave., $178,000

299 Tibton Circle, $175,000

704 Kinglet Ct, $167,500

304 Sherrybrook Dr, $165,000

514 Lake Park Drive, $163,500

305 Flagstone Dr, $136,100

156 Marsh Rabbit, $127,000

709 Luttie Road, $123,000

7513 Aubrey Lane, $32,000

Condo/Townhouse

510 Fairwood Lakes, $35,500

6850 Blue Heron Blvd, $26,000

