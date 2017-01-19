See what property is selling for near where you live

3:04 Conway girls seize control of Region VI-5A Pause

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

2:07 Work begins on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

0:57 Atlantic Beach roars to life as Bikefest begins

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach