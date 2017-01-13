See what property sold in the Myrtle Beach area

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467
Home
5 Oakbark Ct., $180,000
43 Cattle Run, $154,900
37 Cattle Run, $154,900
1138 Wilson Ave. Ext., $140,000
507 Leeward, $123,500
Sunset Beach 28468
Home
1096 Sea Bourne Way, $315,000
Condo/Townhouse
804 Colony Place #A, $119,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
105 Lionel Drive, $203,500
654 Second Ave, $155,000
156 Deer Springs Loop, $91,000
Conway 29526
Land
Lot 8 Professional Park Drive, $245,000
Home
110 Wofford Circle, $450,000
104 Clemson Road, $242,000
527 Belton Drive, $235,000
844 Derbyshire Ct, $233,958
412 Britt Ct, $230,000
6055 Bear Bluff Road, $221,000
140 Ridge Point Drive, $213,500
1005 Spruce Drive, $203,100
316 Barony Dr, $199,999
190 Hamilton Way, $192,000
1463 Tiger Grand Dr., $184,900
1336 Gailard, $179,000
1212 Gailard Drive, $165,000
1017 Martin Lane, $162,000
789 Drawbridge Drive, $159,000
3020 Minsteris Drive, $157,000
3366 Highway 319, $156,000
321 Barony Dr, $153,754
549 Fox Chase Drive, $153,500
608 Mcclain Farm Rd, $147,500
907 Castlewood Ln, $146,500
114 Berry Tree Lane, $133,000
124 Silver Moon Court, $88,000
Commercial
209 Daytona Street, $350,000
Conway 29527
Land
3017 Hugo Road, $13,500
Home
992 Honeysuckle Lane, $284,900
1201 Pineridge St., $195,000
1113 Pecan Grove Boulevard, $189,900
1407 Boker, $166,898
404 Oakham Dr, $161,100
466 Oakham Dr, $151,000
1506 16th Ave, $131,000
1300 Boker Rd., $127,112
1409 Boker Road, $118,060
2402 9th Ave, $27,500
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
6800 Joyner Swamp Rd, $150,000
213 Blue Jacket Drive, $144,215
14950 Pee Dee Rd, $83,000
1750 St. James Rd., $34,900
Little River 29566
Land
4396 Baldwin Ave-Boat Slip 115, $8,000
Home
516 Saltwood Court, $448,959
121 Waterfall Cir, $380,000
363 Vermillion Drive, $176,000
4172 Pine Dr, $103,839
3386 Limestone Dr, $96,000
Condo/Townhouse
4349 Spa Drive, $89,900
Longs 29568
Land
2.01 Acres Freemont Rd, $18,000
Home
119 Belclare Way, $257,400
353 Lake Mist Court, $224,224
414 Staghorn Ln., $210,000
230 Palmetto Greens Dr, $209,315
208 N Oak Leaf Dr., $170,000
216 N Oak Leaf Dr., $169,990
127 Balsa Dr., $155,379
121 Heath Dr., $146,000
756 Trap Shooter Circle, $113,990
652 Trap Shooter Circle, $103,490
361 Shellbank Dr, $99,500
Commercial
1560 E Highway 9, $1,150
Loris 29569
Home
860 Mcnabb Shortcut Road, $245,000
3455 Alton Road, $185,000
117 Day Glow Drive, $151,050
5652 Main St, $127,000
1912 Jasmine Road, $28,000
Commercial
3968 Duncan Street, $75,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
9097 Marina Parkway, $169,900
Home
326 Surfview Place, $479,900
9337 Park Drive, $425,000
84 Cedar Lane, $390,000
Lot 48 Preservation Drive, $317,000
Condo/Townhouse
1352 Villa Marbella Ct #101, $325,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $275,000
223 Maison Drive, $110,000
202 N 70th Ave., $92,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd, $77,250
7600 Porcher Avenue, $72,000
201 N 74th Ave, $70,000
201 74th Ave. N. #2337, $67,000
201 N 74th Ave Ocean Blvd #424, $62,500
6220 Blynn Drive, $54,000
6708 Bryant St, $49,900
9550 Shore Drive, $48,000
9550 Shore Dr., $48,000
9550 Shore Dr., $48,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
411 N Cedar Dr, $383,000
343 Kessinger Drive, $295,000
1218 N Dogwood Drive, $225,000
521 Maple Dr, $208,000
209 Misty Pine Drive, $197,721
109 Dry Gulley Lane, $177,500
612 S 6th Ave., $84,000
Condo/Townhouse
600 Gloucester Terrace, $362,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $113,750
8887 Chandler Drive Unit H, $100,100
5905 S Kings Hwy, $85,000
1890 Auburn Lane Unit 29j, $85,000
Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576
Land
Lot 3 Yaupon Drive, $105,000
5 Plumbfield Court, $64,800
Home
89 Stonington Drive, $557,500
829 Riven Oak Drive, $470,000
Lot 34 Deep Lake Drive, $446,740
178 Graytwig Circle, $382,000
164 Lake Pointe Drive, $355,000
146 Sugar Loaf Lane, $323,000
532 Chanted Drive, $319,246
177 Splendor Circle, $313,590
6313 Longwood Drive, $282,000
776 Elmwood Circle, $280,015
517 Westham Drive, $223,000
282 Southern Breezes Circle, $218,000
1505 Medinah Lane, $192,500
301 St. Patties Loop, $192,500
251 Marbella Dr, $145,554
1 Seaway Lane, $31,000
Condo/Townhouse
1970 Governors Landing, $251,000
680 Misty Hammock Dr, $218,500
122c Parmelee Drive, $214,990
161b Parmelee Drive, $196,000
318 Wembly Way, $155,000
310 Marsh Place, $150,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $133,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
1206 Ocala Street, $350,000
Home
3771 Waterford Dr, $490,000
255 Pilot House Drive, $445,000
1611 Edgewood Drive, $402,239
1197 Peterson Street, $374,944
1810 Suncrest Drive, $369,625
1736 Maplecress Way, $358,130
1619 Edgewood Drive, $357,618
1567 Suncrest Drive, $353,305
1664 Edgewood Drive, $345,000
5622 Marion Circle, $340,000
837 Howard Ave., $317,711
1483 Berkshire Avenue, $303,000
1620 Laurelcress Dr, $297,720
825 44th Avenue North, $185,000
2619 Temperance Drive, $139,999
931 South Park, $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
2709 S Ocean Blvd, $450,000
2876 Howard Ave, $330,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd, $288,500
2007 S Ocean Blvd, $280,000
2750 Matriarch Ct, $263,890
3538 Hummingbird Street, $175,000
4828 Magnolia Pointe Dr, $175,000
2938 Carriage Row, $166,500
1700 N Ocean Blvd #953, $145,000
3713 Spruce Dr, $139,900
2311 S Ocean Blvd, $129,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd, $110,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd #916, $104,250
2311 S Ocean Blvd, $96,000
1425 Teague Road, $90,000
3753 Citation Way Unit 431, $82,500
3761 Citation Way Unit 516, $82,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $67,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $58,900
3015 Old Bryan Rd Unit 10-7, $56,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $50,500
2000 Greens Blvd, $42,500
1600 S Ocean Blvd, $22,000
Commercial
2101 S Ocean Boulevard, $6,400,000
1614 American Way, $390,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
2169 Macerata Loop, $230,000
Lot 163 West Palms Dr, $32,000
498 Harbour View Drive, $29,000
Home
5006 Hopeland Ct., $425,000
209 Deep Blue Dr, $388,121
408 Pomo Dr, $285,754
2483 Craven Dr, $274,190
3706 White Wing Circle, $260,000
146 Viareggio, $259,230
5549 Plantersville Place, $250,854
146 Viareggio, $246,190
4486 Marshwood Dr, $225,000
5526 Plantersville Place, $222,881
1056 Hermosa Ct, $222,000
809 Old Castle Loop, $220,485
685 Old Castle Loop, $218,260
1011 Willow Bend Drive, $210,000
728 Old Castle Loop, $207,500
2024 Copper Creek Ct, $175,000
227 Loblolly Lane, $163,000
213 Mckendree Lane, $134,000
3639 Eagle Trace Dr., $134,000
Condo/Townhouse
4455 Livorn Loop, $186,990
725 Salerno Circle, $168,000
215 Castle Drive, $160,165
232 Castle Drive, $159,900
219 Castle Drive, $155,965
4914 Twin Pond Court, $110,500
833 Sheridan Rd, $104,500
4565 E Girvan Dr, $87,500
201 N 74th Ave, $80,000
Commercial
210 Village Center Blvd, $133,164
4999-11 Carolina Forest Boulevard, $45,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1416 Madison Drive, $90,000
Home
1302 N Ocean Blvd, $1,050,000
4832 Cantor Court, $444,900
4703 N Ocean Blvd, $420,000
4616 Lewis St, $395,000
5910 Harris Cove Lane, $353,800
1627 Crosswinds Ave., $338,500
904 Sand Dollar Court, $298,500
4600 N Marion Cr, $294,500
670 2nd Ave N, $285,000
5700 White Tern Circle, $280,000
1933 N 24th Ave, $272,500
4723 Surf Street, $261,000
905 Ocean Pines Court, $190,000
1416 Madison Drive, $90,000
Condo/Townhouse
2180 Waterview Dr, $325,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd, $299,000
5032 #1 Old Appleton Way, $292,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $259,901
4111 S Ocean Blvd, $202,500
1418 Cane St., $185,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd, $174,000
300 N Ocean Blvd #1123, $142,500
207 3rd Ave N, $124,900
613 S 2nd Avenue, $121,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $120,000
212 29th Avenue, $120,000
5801 Osyter Catcher Dr, $118,000
606 7th Avenue South, $117,500
1500 Cenith Dr, $60,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 16 Hill Drive, $64,000
Home
30 Montrose Lane, $310,000
102 Heron Way, $235,000
184 Linden Circle, $196,875
Condo/Townhouse
82 Mingo Drive, $195,900
396 Blue Stem Drive, $130,000
50 Pawleys Place Drive, $122,000
987 Blue Stem Dr., $120,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
0 Highway 707, $270,000
2851 Mcleod Ln, $40,000
Lot 342 Timmerman Road, $35,000
Home
1300 Beaufort River Dr., $325,000
1908 La Playa Drive, $321,989
316 Sanctuary Ct, $308,188
2016 Chadbury Ln, $254,900
425 Coral Harbor Dr, $244,000
231 Burchwood Lane, $220,000
Lot 1 Dry Valley Loop, $175,900
980 Dunrobin Lane, $174,900
2775 Canvasback Trail, $174,000
294 Seagrass Loop, $166,000
5020 Capulet Cir, $157,397
405 Gouchos Lane, $150,000
206 Sugar Tree Drive, $149,000
349 Southern Branch Dr., $145,000
128 Maggie Way, $137,000
809 Pebble Creek Circle, $134,500
6510 Laguna Pt, $91,500
492 Folly Estates Drive, $60,000
834 Shem Creek Circle, $60,000
Condo/Townhouse
305 Shelby Lawson Drive, $165,000
305 Shelby Lawson Drive, $140,000
132 Old Towne Way, $133,000
1132-E White Tree Lane, $42,000
Commercial
4505-D Socastee Boulevard, $1,225
4505-E Socastee Boulevard, $1,225
