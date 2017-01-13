Real Estate News

January 13, 2017 10:33 AM

See what property sold in the Myrtle Beach area

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467

Home

5 Oakbark Ct., $180,000

43 Cattle Run, $154,900

37 Cattle Run, $154,900

1138 Wilson Ave. Ext., $140,000

507 Leeward, $123,500

Sunset Beach 28468

Home

1096 Sea Bourne Way, $315,000

Condo/Townhouse

804 Colony Place #A, $119,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

105 Lionel Drive, $203,500

654 Second Ave, $155,000

156 Deer Springs Loop, $91,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 8 Professional Park Drive, $245,000

Home

110 Wofford Circle, $450,000

104 Clemson Road, $242,000

527 Belton Drive, $235,000

844 Derbyshire Ct, $233,958

412 Britt Ct, $230,000

6055 Bear Bluff Road, $221,000

140 Ridge Point Drive, $213,500

1005 Spruce Drive, $203,100

316 Barony Dr, $199,999

190 Hamilton Way, $192,000

1463 Tiger Grand Dr., $184,900

1336 Gailard, $179,000

1212 Gailard Drive, $165,000

1017 Martin Lane, $162,000

789 Drawbridge Drive, $159,000

3020 Minsteris Drive, $157,000

3366 Highway 319, $156,000

321 Barony Dr, $153,754

549 Fox Chase Drive, $153,500

608 Mcclain Farm Rd, $147,500

907 Castlewood Ln, $146,500

114 Berry Tree Lane, $133,000

124 Silver Moon Court, $88,000

Commercial

209 Daytona Street, $350,000

Conway 29527

Land

3017 Hugo Road, $13,500

Home

992 Honeysuckle Lane, $284,900

1201 Pineridge St., $195,000

1113 Pecan Grove Boulevard, $189,900

1407 Boker, $166,898

404 Oakham Dr, $161,100

466 Oakham Dr, $151,000

1506 16th Ave, $131,000

1300 Boker Rd., $127,112

1409 Boker Road, $118,060

2402 9th Ave, $27,500

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

6800 Joyner Swamp Rd, $150,000

213 Blue Jacket Drive, $144,215

14950 Pee Dee Rd, $83,000

1750 St. James Rd., $34,900

Little River 29566

Land

4396 Baldwin Ave-Boat Slip 115, $8,000

Home

516 Saltwood Court, $448,959

121 Waterfall Cir, $380,000

363 Vermillion Drive, $176,000

4172 Pine Dr, $103,839

3386 Limestone Dr, $96,000

Condo/Townhouse

4349 Spa Drive, $89,900

Longs 29568

Land

2.01 Acres Freemont Rd, $18,000

Home

119 Belclare Way, $257,400

353 Lake Mist Court, $224,224

414 Staghorn Ln., $210,000

230 Palmetto Greens Dr, $209,315

208 N Oak Leaf Dr., $170,000

216 N Oak Leaf Dr., $169,990

127 Balsa Dr., $155,379

121 Heath Dr., $146,000

756 Trap Shooter Circle, $113,990

652 Trap Shooter Circle, $103,490

361 Shellbank Dr, $99,500

Commercial

1560 E Highway 9, $1,150

Loris 29569

Home

860 Mcnabb Shortcut Road, $245,000

3455 Alton Road, $185,000

117 Day Glow Drive, $151,050

5652 Main St, $127,000

1912 Jasmine Road, $28,000

Commercial

3968 Duncan Street, $75,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

9097 Marina Parkway, $169,900

Home

326 Surfview Place, $479,900

9337 Park Drive, $425,000

84 Cedar Lane, $390,000

Lot 48 Preservation Drive, $317,000

Condo/Townhouse

1352 Villa Marbella Ct #101, $325,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $275,000

223 Maison Drive, $110,000

202 N 70th Ave., $92,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $77,250

7600 Porcher Avenue, $72,000

201 N 74th Ave, $70,000

201 74th Ave. N. #2337, $67,000

201 N 74th Ave Ocean Blvd #424, $62,500

6220 Blynn Drive, $54,000

6708 Bryant St, $49,900

9550 Shore Drive, $48,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

411 N Cedar Dr, $383,000

343 Kessinger Drive, $295,000

1218 N Dogwood Drive, $225,000

521 Maple Dr, $208,000

209 Misty Pine Drive, $197,721

109 Dry Gulley Lane, $177,500

612 S 6th Ave., $84,000

Condo/Townhouse

600 Gloucester Terrace, $362,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $113,750

8887 Chandler Drive Unit H, $100,100

5905 S Kings Hwy, $85,000

1890 Auburn Lane Unit 29j, $85,000

Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576

Land

Lot 3 Yaupon Drive, $105,000

5 Plumbfield Court, $64,800

Home

89 Stonington Drive, $557,500

829 Riven Oak Drive, $470,000

Lot 34 Deep Lake Drive, $446,740

178 Graytwig Circle, $382,000

164 Lake Pointe Drive, $355,000

146 Sugar Loaf Lane, $323,000

532 Chanted Drive, $319,246

177 Splendor Circle, $313,590

6313 Longwood Drive, $282,000

776 Elmwood Circle, $280,015

517 Westham Drive, $223,000

282 Southern Breezes Circle, $218,000

1505 Medinah Lane, $192,500

301 St. Patties Loop, $192,500

251 Marbella Dr, $145,554

1 Seaway Lane, $31,000

Condo/Townhouse

1970 Governors Landing, $251,000

680 Misty Hammock Dr, $218,500

122c Parmelee Drive, $214,990

161b Parmelee Drive, $196,000

318 Wembly Way, $155,000

310 Marsh Place, $150,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $133,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

1206 Ocala Street, $350,000

Home

3771 Waterford Dr, $490,000

255 Pilot House Drive, $445,000

1611 Edgewood Drive, $402,239

1197 Peterson Street, $374,944

1810 Suncrest Drive, $369,625

1736 Maplecress Way, $358,130

1619 Edgewood Drive, $357,618

1567 Suncrest Drive, $353,305

1664 Edgewood Drive, $345,000

5622 Marion Circle, $340,000

837 Howard Ave., $317,711

1483 Berkshire Avenue, $303,000

1620 Laurelcress Dr, $297,720

825 44th Avenue North, $185,000

2619 Temperance Drive, $139,999

931 South Park, $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

2709 S Ocean Blvd, $450,000

2876 Howard Ave, $330,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd, $288,500

2007 S Ocean Blvd, $280,000

2750 Matriarch Ct, $263,890

3538 Hummingbird Street, $175,000

4828 Magnolia Pointe Dr, $175,000

2938 Carriage Row, $166,500

1700 N Ocean Blvd #953, $145,000

3713 Spruce Dr, $139,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $129,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $110,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd #916, $104,250

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $96,000

1425 Teague Road, $90,000

3753 Citation Way Unit 431, $82,500

3761 Citation Way Unit 516, $82,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $67,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $58,900

3015 Old Bryan Rd Unit 10-7, $56,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $50,500

2000 Greens Blvd, $42,500

1600 S Ocean Blvd, $22,000

Commercial

2101 S Ocean Boulevard, $6,400,000

1614 American Way, $390,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

2169 Macerata Loop, $230,000

Lot 163 West Palms Dr, $32,000

498 Harbour View Drive, $29,000

Home

5006 Hopeland Ct., $425,000

209 Deep Blue Dr, $388,121

408 Pomo Dr, $285,754

2483 Craven Dr, $274,190

3706 White Wing Circle, $260,000

146 Viareggio, $259,230

5549 Plantersville Place, $250,854

146 Viareggio, $246,190

4486 Marshwood Dr, $225,000

5526 Plantersville Place, $222,881

1056 Hermosa Ct, $222,000

809 Old Castle Loop, $220,485

685 Old Castle Loop, $218,260

1011 Willow Bend Drive, $210,000

728 Old Castle Loop, $207,500

2024 Copper Creek Ct, $175,000

227 Loblolly Lane, $163,000

213 Mckendree Lane, $134,000

3639 Eagle Trace Dr., $134,000

Condo/Townhouse

4455 Livorn Loop, $186,990

725 Salerno Circle, $168,000

215 Castle Drive, $160,165

232 Castle Drive, $159,900

219 Castle Drive, $155,965

4914 Twin Pond Court, $110,500

833 Sheridan Rd, $104,500

4565 E Girvan Dr, $87,500

201 N 74th Ave, $80,000

Commercial

210 Village Center Blvd, $133,164

4999-11 Carolina Forest Boulevard, $45,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1416 Madison Drive, $90,000

Home

1302 N Ocean Blvd, $1,050,000

4832 Cantor Court, $444,900

4703 N Ocean Blvd, $420,000

4616 Lewis St, $395,000

5910 Harris Cove Lane, $353,800

1627 Crosswinds Ave., $338,500

904 Sand Dollar Court, $298,500

4600 N Marion Cr, $294,500

670 2nd Ave N, $285,000

5700 White Tern Circle, $280,000

1933 N 24th Ave, $272,500

4723 Surf Street, $261,000

905 Ocean Pines Court, $190,000

1416 Madison Drive, $90,000

Condo/Townhouse

2180 Waterview Dr, $325,000

3805 S Ocean Blvd, $299,000

5032 #1 Old Appleton Way, $292,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $259,901

4111 S Ocean Blvd, $202,500

1418 Cane St., $185,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd, $174,000

300 N Ocean Blvd #1123, $142,500

207 3rd Ave N, $124,900

613 S 2nd Avenue, $121,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $120,000

212 29th Avenue, $120,000

5801 Osyter Catcher Dr, $118,000

606 7th Avenue South, $117,500

1500 Cenith Dr, $60,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 16 Hill Drive, $64,000

Home

30 Montrose Lane, $310,000

102 Heron Way, $235,000

184 Linden Circle, $196,875

Condo/Townhouse

82 Mingo Drive, $195,900

396 Blue Stem Drive, $130,000

50 Pawleys Place Drive, $122,000

987 Blue Stem Dr., $120,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

0 Highway 707, $270,000

2851 Mcleod Ln, $40,000

Lot 342 Timmerman Road, $35,000

Home

1300 Beaufort River Dr., $325,000

1908 La Playa Drive, $321,989

316 Sanctuary Ct, $308,188

2016 Chadbury Ln, $254,900

425 Coral Harbor Dr, $244,000

231 Burchwood Lane, $220,000

Lot 1 Dry Valley Loop, $175,900

980 Dunrobin Lane, $174,900

2775 Canvasback Trail, $174,000

294 Seagrass Loop, $166,000

5020 Capulet Cir, $157,397

405 Gouchos Lane, $150,000

206 Sugar Tree Drive, $149,000

349 Southern Branch Dr., $145,000

128 Maggie Way, $137,000

809 Pebble Creek Circle, $134,500

6510 Laguna Pt, $91,500

492 Folly Estates Drive, $60,000

834 Shem Creek Circle, $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

305 Shelby Lawson Drive, $165,000

305 Shelby Lawson Drive, $140,000

132 Old Towne Way, $133,000

1132-E White Tree Lane, $42,000

Commercial

4505-D Socastee Boulevard, $1,225

4505-E Socastee Boulevard, $1,225

