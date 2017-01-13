Real Estate News

Property transfers in the Myrtle Beach area: Dec. 11-17

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467

Home

698 Marbella Court, $311,395

1113 Edenton Drive, $282,000

71 Persimmon Road, $247,000

8707 Nw Nottoway, $234,900

1 Gate 3, $150,000

Condo/Townhouse

330 S Middleton Dr. Nw, $64,000

330 S Middleton Drive #608, $64,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

489 St. Delights Road, $150,000

504 Wood Duck Lane, $30,000

Home

310 Belle Isle Road, $179,500

2422 S Bay Street, $172,000

Condo/Townhouse

2011 A Church St, $31,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 23 Hunting Swamp Road, $58,000

Lot 113 River Pine Dr., $39,900

2.9 Ac Lundy Shortcut Road, $35,000

Home

241 Board Landing Circle, $288,230

125 Myrtle Grande Drive, $226,500

135 Citadel Drive, $225,000

457 Hillsborough Drive, $220,079

Lot 15 Dartmoor Ct, $218,750

4213 Ridgewood Dr., $203,000

166 Lander Dr., $188,000

2044 Sawyer St., $182,500

101 Jenna Macy Drive, $172,231

181 Family Farm Rd, $166,810

100 Birchwood Lane, $160,500

221 Maple Oak Drive, $160,250

321 Lenox Dr., $158,250

203 Palace Court, $157,500

244 Upper Saddle Circle, $144,500

428 Warren Springs, $142,900

2815 Hall Road, $134,900

2216 Kirkland Drive, $133,900

338 Cherrybuck Trail, $125,628

596 Todd Blvd, $120,000

1515 Racepath Ave, $89,500

4273 Sunset Drive, $63,000

Condo/Townhouse

2904 Mercer Drive, $78,000

3415 Highway 701 N., $350,000

Commercial

128 Professional Park Drive, $3,383

Conway 29527

Home

101 Hampton Ridge Road, $205,000

1209 Black Top Ln., $155,000

2468 Summerhaven Loop, $149,850

6332 Donahue Drive, $115,500

6320 Donahue Drive, $112,500

Little River 29566

Home

765 Lafayette Park Drive, $346,665

328 Palm Lakes Blvd., $254,875

420 Wood Forest Court, $238,900

511 Mattamushkeet Dr, $229,000

2230 Jackson Circle, $210,000

318 Palm Lakes Blvd., $210,000

468 Cordgrass Dr., $142,500

4182 Mineola, $121,000

Condo/Townhouse

440 Papyrus Circle, $162,392

4629 Lightkeepers Way, $150,000

124 Barnacle Lane, $115,500

800 Egret Circle, $91,000

4241 Hibiscus Drive, $81,000

1100 Wedge Way 72, $66,000

4350 Baker Street, $42,000

3700 Golf Colony, $36,000

Commercial

2325 Old Sanders Drive, $600

Longs 29568

Home

467 Charter Dr., $193,000

255 Belclare Way, $181,478

224 N Oak Leaf Drive, $172,000

236 Devonbrook Place, $163,000

108 Junco Circle, $162,000

4673 Southland Drive, $92,900

Condo/Townhouse

820 Fairway Dr, $80,000

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Heritage Rd., $68,000

1675 Red Bluff, $27,500

Home

3260 Liberty Street, $140,000

691 American Beech Street, $136,749

212 Dempsey Drive, $134,790

187 Perrin Road, $117,400

3544 Harrelson, $115,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

Lot 345 Bird Key, $67,500

Home

330 Patterson Drive, $695,000

Condo/Townhouse

9650 Shore Drive, $372,500

200 Land's End Blvd, $220,000

201 N 74th Avenue, $185,000

201 N 74th Ave., $180,000

9581 Shore Drive, $140,000

9621 Shore Drive Unit 105-D, $116,500

6921 Porcher Ave, $88,000

9764 - 7 Leyland Drive, $84,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1600 S Highgrove Court, $510,000

411 Ocean Palms Drive, $385,000

337 15th Ave S Surfside Beach, $364,900

2078 N Berwick Drive, $273,900

713 Mclain Court, $237,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site X-27, $235,000

620 N Pine Dr, $216,000

1522 Gulfstream Court, $173,000

218 Lynco Lane, $164,000

1791 Platt Dr, $160,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site Mh-78, $140,000

Condo/Townhouse

1115 S Ocean Blvd, $161,000

310 5th Avenue N, $140,000

408 Pipers Lane, $130,000

8658 Southbridge Dr., $82,000

2257 Andover Drive, Unit H, $80,200

202 Tradewinds Ii, $76,000

1002 5th Ave North Ext, $72,000

2181 Clearwater Drive, $72,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $50,000

209 Double Eagle Dr, $42,000

Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576

Land

4550 Firethorne Dr., $75,000

Lot 36 Silver Creek Lane, $55,000

199 Wellington, $40,000

Home

1161 S Waccamaw Drive, $987,500

501 First Street, $375,000

6321 Longwood Drive, $328,000

592 Grand Cypress Way, $319,000

265 Willow Bay Drive, $315,000

528 Chanted Drive, $310,779

557 Heartland Court, $300,000

9615 Indigo Creek Blvd, $280,000

497 Hyacinth Loop, $265,000

9611 Indigo Creek Blvd, $255,500

54 Hyacinth Loop, $249,990

9571 Indigo Creek Blvd, $235,000

29 Easter Lilly, $212,000

9834 Simonton Court, $188,000

9675 Kings Grant, $146,000

8073 Resin Rd, $134,900

331 Ross Lane, $59,000

Condo/Townhouse

618 N Waccamaw Drive, $224,000

182d Parmelee Drive, $209,000

175 B Parmelee Drive, $206,000

618 N Waccamaw Drive, $198,000

122 Coldstream Cove Loop, $183,000

801 Sail Lane, $153,500

801 Sail Lane, $152,300

201 Wimbledon, $135,000

127 Veranda Way, $123,750

4840 Moss Creek Loop #68, $109,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 62 Old Bryan Drive, $78,500

Home

1846 Suncrest Drive, $432,620

1183 Peterson Street, $386,820

986 Yorkshire Parkway, $384,900

5402 Hampton Circle, $346,000

1583 Beaumont Way, $298,000

2007 Suncrest Dr, $280,700

546 Bridgeport Drive, $184,250

1118 Ocala St., $179,630

598 Bridgeport Drive, $157,000

3927 Camellia Drive, $145,000

912 Periwinkle Place, $67,000

Condo/Townhouse

3485 Bristol Lane, $273,881

2007 S Ocean Blvd, $270,000

2876 Howard Avenue, $246,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd, $200,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd, $184,000

4851 Luster Leaf Circle, $181,500

4837 Luster Leaf Circle, $156,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd, $135,250

3613 Linden Street, $125,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd, $120,000

4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $116,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

4681 Wild Iris Dr Unit 302, $102,000

201 S Ocean Blvd, $90,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd #662, $81,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd #962, $80,000

4687 Wild Iris Drive, $74,500

2301 N Ocean Boulevard, $67,500

4708 Cobblestone Drive, $65,000

1202-A Benna Drive, $56,500

1301 Pridgen Rd., $48,000

2000 Greens Boulevard, $44,000

1301 Pridgen Rd., $44,000

307 N Flagg Street, $35,000

1614 American Way, $390,000

516 29th Avenue N, $130,000

Commercial

1110 London Street, Unit 102, $120,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

2155 Macerata Loop, $230,000

265 Avenue Of The Palms, $225,000

Lot 18 Waterton Ave, $147,750

6000 Flowerdale Court, $44,700

Home

9461 Venezia Circle, $797,379

564 Oxbow Drive, $413,000

5127 Middleton View Drive, $375,000

530 Ellsworth Drive, $290,000

5541 Plantersville Place, $284,079

376 Highfield Loop, $267,000

3116 Bayhaven Dr, $266,000

5318 Tremiti Lane, $256,000

1325 Cascarilla Court, $250,000

421 Emerson Drive, $245,900

3744 Ducane Road, $234,000

773 Old Castle Loop, $207,218

745 Old Castle Loop, $204,218

543 Wild Flower Trail, $200,000

157 Rocko Drive, $198,900

736 Old Castle Loop, $197,790

143 Clovis Circle, $194,000

7044 Birnamwood Ct, $181,000

9065 Gatewick Court, $175,000

3619 White Wing Circle, $175,000

3978 Williamson Circle, $173,700

2621 Scarecrow Way, $160,000

1001 Stoney Falls Blvd., $160,000

8089 Pleasant Point Lane, $160,000

4794 Southgate Parkway, $145,000

4714 Southgate Parkway, $139,999

725 West Perry Road, $120,000

1353 Eagle Crest Drive, $119,900

Condo/Townhouse

731 Salerno Circle Unit A, $208,882

1164 Harvester Circle, $145,500

6000 Windsor Green Way, $112,000

687 Riverwalk Drive, $95,000

5054 Belleglen Court, $92,000

1992 Mossy Point Cove, $83,750

4850 Meadowsweet Dr, $75,000

Commercial

201-A Fresh Drive, $2,387

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1105 Spinnaker Dr, $30,400

Home

4808 Bucks Bluff Drive, $479,000

1412 Osprey Pointe Lane, $475,550

510 20th Ave N, $399,900

5503 Via Verde Drive, $392,112

1609 Eastover Lane, $386,500

923 Tidewater Drive, $340,000

308 44th Ave N, $299,900

205 Lorenzo Drive, $280,060

306 N 29th Avenue, $225,000

120 Dogwood Place, $201,000

Condo/Townhouse

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $345,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $273,000

6244 Catalina Drive, $265,000

201 S Ocean Blvd, $260,000

1015 S Ocean Blvd, $238,000

2200 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $223,500

601 Hillside Dr., N #2634, $222,500

1221 Tidewater Drive #511, $192,700

601 N Hillside Dr Unit 3021, $190,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $185,000

2601 S Ocean Blvd, $180,000

301 Shorehaven Drive, $165,000

503 20th Ave N, $158,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $155,450

4406 N Ocean Blvd, $147,500

901 W Port Drive, $146,000

901 West Port Dr, $137,000

1709 S Ocean Boulevard, $129,000

101 S Barnwell St 38-A, $123,000

6100 N Ocean Blvd, $120,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $117,000

2701 S Ocean Boulevard, $91,000

4516 Sea View St, $40,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

936 Hawthorn Drive, $439,000

97 Mulberry Lane, $410,000

66 Basketmaker Court, $265,000

Condo/Townhouse

601 Litchfield Retreat, $333,900

270 Pinehurst Lane, $147,500

1119 Blue Stem, $122,500

400 Blue Stem Drive, $112,500

Commercial

14363 Ocean Highway, $550

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

249 Portsmith Drive, $225,000

5821 Creekside Drive, $112,500

5831 Creekside Drive, $112,500

Home

904 Moultrie Circle, $372,000

6094 Friendship Lane, $310,000

945 Folly Rd, $289,900

1821 Rotunda Court, $242,000

3276 Plattmoor Drive, $235,000

1082 Great Lakes Circle, $218,000

1016 Leaping Fox Court, $201,725

3996 Grousewood Drive, $187,500

7366 Guinevere Circle, $177,000

383 Sea Turtle Drive, $170,000

303 Lake Park, $152,000

235 Seagrass Loop, $151,000

164 Marsh Rabbit, $141,100

216 Osprey Cove Loop, $135,000

215 Laney Street, $108,500

Condo/Townhouse

2100 Rayson Drive Unit B, $166,660

1911 Estero Drive B, $165,000

126 Ella Kinley Cir, $159,000

100 Ella Kinley Circle, $151,000

Commercial

104 Prather Park Drive, $210,000

