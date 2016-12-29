Property transfers in the Myrtle Beach area: Dec. 4-10

Holden Beach 28462
604 Ocean Blvd West, $366,000
Carolina Shores/Calabash 28467
Land
7 Sunfield Drive, $40,000
Home
894 Birdie Ct, $138,000
Condo/Townhouse
235 Woodlands Way, $135,000
Sunset Beach 28468
Home
651 King Court, $285,000
Condo/Townhouse
107 Ricemill Circle, $187,000
219 King's Trail, $112,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
5 Lots Parsons Garden, $75,000
155 Livingston Road, $7,000
Home
408 Mohican Dr, $315,000
419 Orange Street, $126,000
Condo/Townhouse
815 Front Street, $210,000
33 Kepton Court, $169,500
84 Mayrant Bluff Ln, $80,000
Aynor 29511
Home
4675 Nw Green Sea Road, $151,000
132 Blue Jacket Drive, $143,735
Condo/Townhouse
Lot 2 Highland Rd, $60,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Pine St, $540,000
Home
805 Burroughs St, $315,000
481 Hillsborough Drive, $298,250
298 Board Landing Circle, $290,184
1214 White Fox Court, $276,833
141 Stonehinge Ct, $250,450
2821 Sanctuary Blvd., $210,000
340 Hillsborough Dr, $199,999
837 Derbyshire Court, $198,574
180 Glenwood Dr, $180,000
229 Cricket Court, $176,500
801 Payne Ct, $159,876
2700 Ivy Glen Drive, $155,000
381 Lenox Dr., $150,200
2406 Blake Street, $135,000
1306 8th Ave, $93,000
337 Cherry Buck Trail, $90,000
3017 New Home Circle, $84,900
Condo/Townhouse
1013 Fairway Lane, $137,500
1194 Fairway Lane, $133,000
1385 Highway 501, $400,000
Conway 29527
Land
1312 Fifth Ave, $8,000
Home
235 Street Rod Ln, $171,000
2417 Summerhaven Loop, $157,260
406 Paul Street, $153,418
1480 Abberbury Drive, $145,100
1449 Abberbury Drive, $144,691
2320 Belladora Road, $143,500
2203 Belladora Road, $129,450
200 Beulah Cir, $125,900
1452 Leatherman Rd, $124,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
2405 Grier Dock Rd, $70,000
Little River 29566
Home
405 Waterfall Circle, $362,500
1209 Shiloh Loop, $290,628
367 Tall Palms Way, $220,000
2395 Coates Road, $214,000
137 Bridgeway Drive, $205,000
2851 Desert Rose Street, $189,900
916 Sewing Bee Place, $178,500
314 Palm Lakes Blvd., $171,420
4343 Rivergate Lane, $162,450
3818 Canvasback Drive, $125,000
501 Topaz Avenue, $120,000
3415 North Pointe Blvd, $108,000
3627 N Pointe Blvd, $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave. #54, $220,000
121 Way Pointe Ridge, $141,700
4191 Hibiscus Dr, $87,400
Longs 29568
Land
Hwy 905 & Ridge Road, $60,000
Lot 17 Truitt Drive, $13,200
Home
106 Bear Branch Ct., $279,000
2140 Meadowood Lane, $218,000
1808 Fairwinds Dr, $215,000
519 Talisman Trail, $157,195
321 Galway Ct, $147,900
Condo/Townhouse
473 Colonial Trace, $133,000
246 Sun Colony Blvd, $80,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Condo/Townhouse
9547 Edgerton Drive, $595,000
215 N 77th Ave. #314, $160,000
202 74th Ave N #2843/44, $150,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2251, $115,000
214 Maisons Drive, $102,000
7500 N Ocean Blvd #6023, $67,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2337, $65,000
7500 N Ocean Blvd, $56,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2229, $54,000
201 N 75th Avenue, $50,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1320 Royal Devon Dr., $500,000
115 A S 7th Ave, $391,000
1347 Royal Devon Drive, $349,000
614 2nd Avenue N, $239,000
1511 Cedar Drive N, $235,000
1775 Candlewick Court, $234,900
651 N 6th Ave., $220,000
124 Dusty Trail Lane, $152,000
717 S Maple Drive, $135,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 7035, $117,000
Condo/Townhouse
811 N Ocean Blvd, Unit 305, $251,000
1213 N Ocean Boulevard, $244,000
310 N 5th Avenue, $155,000
2050 Crossgates Blvd., $78,000
1915 Bentgrass Drive, $75,000
1890 Colony Drive, $37,000
Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576
Land
Lot 224 Ivey Ridge Court, $57,500
Home
4572 Carriage Run Circle, $352,500
1210 Trent Drive, $345,000
506 Hyacinth Loop, $275,000
431 Halcyon Lane, $265,000
41 Fish Shack Alley, $215,900
234 Southern Breezes Circle, $209,546
1686 Sedgefield Dr, $192,685
830 Flicker Place, $166,250
7988 Short Needle Court, $163,000
1306 Conifer Court, $128,000
Condo/Townhouse
1780 N Waccamaw Dr., $290,000
688 Misty Hammock Drive, $205,000
801 Sail Lane, $150,400
801 Sail Lane, $149,900
5882 Longwood Dr, $112,000
5798 Longwood Drive, $109,000
4370 Crepe Myrtle, $107,000
Commercial
11990 Highway 17 Bypass, $3,306
10799 Hwy 707, $1,125
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
2094 Silver Spring Lane, $407,000
1921 Silver Spring Lane, $384,254
2075 Suncrest Drive, $375,720
1045 Means Circle, $370,848
1152 Baron Drive, $346,000
3813 Pine Lake Drive, $160,000
Condo/Townhouse
2736 Matriarch Ct, $224,690
1825 Culbertson Ave, $188,500
5301 N Ocean Blvd, $170,000
4895 Lusterleaf Circle, $157,000
2805 N Ocean Blvd, $146,000
1012 Pinnacle Lane, $119,000
1017 Pinwheel Place, $112,000
3609 Linden Street, $110,000
4872 Dahlia Court 305, $105,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $104,750
2311 S Ocean Blvd, $81,000
4771 Wild Iris Dr, $73,000
1201 Tiffany Lane Unit C, $66,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000
2406 N Ocean Blvd #203, $36,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
4344 Parkland Drive, $60,000
1301 E Isle Of Palms, $38,000
Lot 152 West Palms Drive, $32,000
Lot 149 West Palms Drive, $32,000
Lot 170 West Palms Drive, $30,000
435 Overcrest Street, $26,000
Home
1664 Serena Dr, $710,000
1521 Milano Court, $542,000
111 E Covington Drive, $313,500
318 Mesa Grande Dr, $274,946
621 Barona Drive, $258,955
568 Majorca Loop, $225,000
281 Carolina Farms Blvd, $202,500
203 Loblolly Lane, $194,000
716 Dragonfly Drive, $172,725
284 Mckendree Ln, $170,000
3058 Hollybrooke Dr., $163,000
178 Bellegrove Drive, $152,500
6103 Quinn Rd, $147,700
Condo/Townhouse
4933 Crab Pond Court, $104,000
5000 Windsor Green, $100,000
105 Ashley Park Drive, $91,000
4586 Girvan Drive, $85,000
142 Westhaven Dr, $81,900
1109 Peace Pipe Place, $80,000
654 River Oaks Dr, $74,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
2807 Diane Circle, $36,000
Home
305 7th Avenue South, $549,900
3807 Seedling Court, $347,000
334 N 57th Ave, $305,000
5702 White Tern Circle, $285,000
5506 Whistling Duck Drive, $273,000
4722 Surf Street, $260,000
705 S 21st Avenue, $135,000
Condo/Townhouse
5404 N Ocean Blvd, $280,000
2151 Bridge View Court, $212,500
300 Shorehaven Dr, $170,500
901 West Port Dr., $146,000
705 S 21st Avenue, $135,000
4509 S Ocean Blvd, $130,000
300 N Ocean Blvd, $126,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $97,000
1012 Possum Trot Road, $80,000
1500 Cenith Drive, $72,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $37,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
291 Sportsman Drive, $475,000
Lot 132 Ocean Lakes Loop, $225,000
Home
120 Running Oak Court, $655,000
38 Carnoustie Court, $368,000
54 Waterville Ln, $321,000
34 Sandcastle Ct, $310,000
217 Boatmen Drive, $261,000
265 S Causeway, $212,500
97 Elkader Drive, $100,000
Condo/Townhouse
741 Retreat Beach Circle, $395,000
47-3 Twelve Oaks Dr, $220,000
73a Lakeside Villas, $210,000
81 Portrait Lane, $157,000
568 Pinehurst Lane, $129,000
Commercial
14363 Ocean Highway, $716
14363 Ocean Highway, $504
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
208 Chapel Ridge Circle, $56,000
314 Marsh Tacky Loop, $50,000
Home
1301 Brighton Hill Ave., $249,000
513 June Bug Ct, $210,000
426 Lake Park Dr., $192,500
472 Pennington, $191,000
355 Camrose Way, $186,365
197 Dry Valley, $172,000
202 Little Pee Dee, $169,000
433 Gouchos Lane, $148,000
429 Harbour Reef Drive, $146,900
6602 Breezewood Blvd, $123,900
414 Flagstone Dr, $100,000
8539 Woodfield Drive, $80,000
Condo/Townhouse
1586 Palmina Loop, $189,000
2112 Rayson Drive Unit C, $169,570
425 Rustic Court, $153,500
154 Foxpath Loop, $129,000
3965 Forsythia Court, $90,000
6850 King Arthur Dr Unit 206, $71,000
7-H 500 Fairway Village, $34,000
Commercial
4505-J Socastee Boulevard, $1,050
4050e Socastee Blvd, $737
4050d Socastee Blvd, $737
