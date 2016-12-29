Real Estate News

December 29, 2016 9:02 AM

Property transfers in the Myrtle Beach area: Dec. 4-10

Holden Beach 28462

Home

604 Ocean Blvd West, $366,000

Carolina Shores/Calabash 28467

Land

7 Sunfield Drive, $40,000

Home

894 Birdie Ct, $138,000

Condo/Townhouse

235 Woodlands Way, $135,000

Sunset Beach 28468

Home

651 King Court, $285,000

Condo/Townhouse

107 Ricemill Circle, $187,000

219 King's Trail, $112,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

5 Lots Parsons Garden, $75,000

155 Livingston Road, $7,000

Home

408 Mohican Dr, $315,000

419 Orange Street, $126,000

Condo/Townhouse

815 Front Street, $210,000

33 Kepton Court, $169,500

84 Mayrant Bluff Ln, $80,000

Aynor 29511

Home

4675 Nw Green Sea Road, $151,000

132 Blue Jacket Drive, $143,735

Condo/Townhouse

Lot 2 Highland Rd, $60,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Pine St, $540,000

Home

805 Burroughs St, $315,000

481 Hillsborough Drive, $298,250

298 Board Landing Circle, $290,184

1214 White Fox Court, $276,833

141 Stonehinge Ct, $250,450

2821 Sanctuary Blvd., $210,000

340 Hillsborough Dr, $199,999

837 Derbyshire Court, $198,574

180 Glenwood Dr, $180,000

229 Cricket Court, $176,500

801 Payne Ct, $159,876

2700 Ivy Glen Drive, $155,000

381 Lenox Dr., $150,200

2406 Blake Street, $135,000

1306 8th Ave, $93,000

337 Cherry Buck Trail, $90,000

3017 New Home Circle, $84,900

Condo/Townhouse

1013 Fairway Lane, $137,500

1194 Fairway Lane, $133,000

1385 Highway 501, $400,000

Conway 29527

Land

1312 Fifth Ave, $8,000

Home

235 Street Rod Ln, $171,000

2417 Summerhaven Loop, $157,260

406 Paul Street, $153,418

1480 Abberbury Drive, $145,100

1449 Abberbury Drive, $144,691

2320 Belladora Road, $143,500

2203 Belladora Road, $129,450

200 Beulah Cir, $125,900

1452 Leatherman Rd, $124,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

2405 Grier Dock Rd, $70,000

Little River 29566

Home

405 Waterfall Circle, $362,500

1209 Shiloh Loop, $290,628

367 Tall Palms Way, $220,000

2395 Coates Road, $214,000

137 Bridgeway Drive, $205,000

2851 Desert Rose Street, $189,900

916 Sewing Bee Place, $178,500

314 Palm Lakes Blvd., $171,420

4343 Rivergate Lane, $162,450

3818 Canvasback Drive, $125,000

501 Topaz Avenue, $120,000

3415 North Pointe Blvd, $108,000

3627 N Pointe Blvd, $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave. #54, $220,000

121 Way Pointe Ridge, $141,700

4191 Hibiscus Dr, $87,400

Longs 29568

Land

Hwy 905 & Ridge Road, $60,000

Lot 17 Truitt Drive, $13,200

Home

106 Bear Branch Ct., $279,000

2140 Meadowood Lane, $218,000

1808 Fairwinds Dr, $215,000

519 Talisman Trail, $157,195

321 Galway Ct, $147,900

Condo/Townhouse

473 Colonial Trace, $133,000

246 Sun Colony Blvd, $80,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Condo/Townhouse

9547 Edgerton Drive, $595,000

215 N 77th Ave. #314, $160,000

202 74th Ave N #2843/44, $150,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2251, $115,000

214 Maisons Drive, $102,000

7500 N Ocean Blvd #6023, $67,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2337, $65,000

7500 N Ocean Blvd, $56,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2229, $54,000

201 N 75th Avenue, $50,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1320 Royal Devon Dr., $500,000

115 A S 7th Ave, $391,000

1347 Royal Devon Drive, $349,000

614 2nd Avenue N, $239,000

1511 Cedar Drive N, $235,000

1775 Candlewick Court, $234,900

651 N 6th Ave., $220,000

124 Dusty Trail Lane, $152,000

717 S Maple Drive, $135,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 7035, $117,000

Condo/Townhouse

811 N Ocean Blvd, Unit 305, $251,000

1213 N Ocean Boulevard, $244,000

310 N 5th Avenue, $155,000

2050 Crossgates Blvd., $78,000

1915 Bentgrass Drive, $75,000

1890 Colony Drive, $37,000

Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576

Land

Lot 224 Ivey Ridge Court, $57,500

Home

4572 Carriage Run Circle, $352,500

1210 Trent Drive, $345,000

506 Hyacinth Loop, $275,000

431 Halcyon Lane, $265,000

41 Fish Shack Alley, $215,900

234 Southern Breezes Circle, $209,546

1686 Sedgefield Dr, $192,685

830 Flicker Place, $166,250

7988 Short Needle Court, $163,000

1306 Conifer Court, $128,000

Condo/Townhouse

1780 N Waccamaw Dr., $290,000

688 Misty Hammock Drive, $205,000

801 Sail Lane, $150,400

801 Sail Lane, $149,900

5882 Longwood Dr, $112,000

5798 Longwood Drive, $109,000

4370 Crepe Myrtle, $107,000

Commercial

11990 Highway 17 Bypass, $3,306

10799 Hwy 707, $1,125

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

2094 Silver Spring Lane, $407,000

1921 Silver Spring Lane, $384,254

2075 Suncrest Drive, $375,720

1045 Means Circle, $370,848

1152 Baron Drive, $346,000

3813 Pine Lake Drive, $160,000

Condo/Townhouse

2736 Matriarch Ct, $224,690

1825 Culbertson Ave, $188,500

5301 N Ocean Blvd, $170,000

4895 Lusterleaf Circle, $157,000

2805 N Ocean Blvd, $146,000

1012 Pinnacle Lane, $119,000

1017 Pinwheel Place, $112,000

3609 Linden Street, $110,000

4872 Dahlia Court 305, $105,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $104,750

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $81,000

4771 Wild Iris Dr, $73,000

1201 Tiffany Lane Unit C, $66,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000

2406 N Ocean Blvd #203, $36,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

4344 Parkland Drive, $60,000

1301 E Isle Of Palms, $38,000

Lot 152 West Palms Drive, $32,000

Lot 149 West Palms Drive, $32,000

Lot 170 West Palms Drive, $30,000

435 Overcrest Street, $26,000

Home

1664 Serena Dr, $710,000

1521 Milano Court, $542,000

111 E Covington Drive, $313,500

318 Mesa Grande Dr, $274,946

621 Barona Drive, $258,955

568 Majorca Loop, $225,000

281 Carolina Farms Blvd, $202,500

203 Loblolly Lane, $194,000

716 Dragonfly Drive, $172,725

284 Mckendree Ln, $170,000

3058 Hollybrooke Dr., $163,000

178 Bellegrove Drive, $152,500

6103 Quinn Rd, $147,700

Condo/Townhouse

4933 Crab Pond Court, $104,000

5000 Windsor Green, $100,000

105 Ashley Park Drive, $91,000

4586 Girvan Drive, $85,000

142 Westhaven Dr, $81,900

1109 Peace Pipe Place, $80,000

654 River Oaks Dr, $74,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

2807 Diane Circle, $36,000

Home

305 7th Avenue South, $549,900

3807 Seedling Court, $347,000

334 N 57th Ave, $305,000

5702 White Tern Circle, $285,000

5506 Whistling Duck Drive, $273,000

4722 Surf Street, $260,000

705 S 21st Avenue, $135,000

Condo/Townhouse

5404 N Ocean Blvd, $280,000

2151 Bridge View Court, $212,500

300 Shorehaven Dr, $170,500

901 West Port Dr., $146,000

705 S 21st Avenue, $135,000

4509 S Ocean Blvd, $130,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $126,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $97,000

1012 Possum Trot Road, $80,000

1500 Cenith Drive, $72,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $37,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

291 Sportsman Drive, $475,000

Lot 132 Ocean Lakes Loop, $225,000

Home

120 Running Oak Court, $655,000

38 Carnoustie Court, $368,000

54 Waterville Ln, $321,000

34 Sandcastle Ct, $310,000

217 Boatmen Drive, $261,000

265 S Causeway, $212,500

97 Elkader Drive, $100,000

Condo/Townhouse

741 Retreat Beach Circle, $395,000

47-3 Twelve Oaks Dr, $220,000

73a Lakeside Villas, $210,000

81 Portrait Lane, $157,000

568 Pinehurst Lane, $129,000

Commercial

14363 Ocean Highway, $716

14363 Ocean Highway, $504

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

208 Chapel Ridge Circle, $56,000

314 Marsh Tacky Loop, $50,000

Home

1301 Brighton Hill Ave., $249,000

513 June Bug Ct, $210,000

426 Lake Park Dr., $192,500

472 Pennington, $191,000

355 Camrose Way, $186,365

197 Dry Valley, $172,000

202 Little Pee Dee, $169,000

433 Gouchos Lane, $148,000

429 Harbour Reef Drive, $146,900

6602 Breezewood Blvd, $123,900

414 Flagstone Dr, $100,000

8539 Woodfield Drive, $80,000

Condo/Townhouse

1586 Palmina Loop, $189,000

2112 Rayson Drive Unit C, $169,570

425 Rustic Court, $153,500

154 Foxpath Loop, $129,000

3965 Forsythia Court, $90,000

6850 King Arthur Dr Unit 206, $71,000

7-H 500 Fairway Village, $34,000

Commercial

4505-J Socastee Boulevard, $1,050

4050e Socastee Blvd, $737

4050d Socastee Blvd, $737

