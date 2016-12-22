Real Estate News

December 22, 2016 9:23 AM

Property transfers for the Myrtle Beach area: Nov. 29-Dec. 3

From staff reports

Carolina Shores 28467

Home

101 Barn Owl Ct, $215,000

15 Swamp Fox Drive, $193,000

29 Cattle Run, $153,000

66 Carolina Shores Parkway, $145,000

2 Arden Place, $115,000

Condo/Townhouse

1069 Chadsey Lake Drive, $176,530

160 Freeboard Lane, $173,765

1071 Chadsey Lake Drive, $173,535

Sunset Beach 28468

Condo/Townhouse

147 Crooked Gulley Circle, $285,000

354 Sea Trail Dr., $141,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 32 Old Carriage Loop, $165,000

Home

200 Front St, $231,000

1033 Antwine Drive, $230,000

1974 Rimini Dr, $203,100

163 Timber Run Drive, $126,500

1710 Jasper Street, $105,000

187 Jeremiah Drive, $15,974

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Hwy 90, $14,000

Home

705 Laurel Street, $405,000

683 Lalton Dr., $265,000

444 River Pine Drive, $250,000

610 Tattlesbury Drive, $229,900

616 Ellis Dr, $214,000

364 Barony Dr, $195,749

147 Windmeadows, $186,000

1313 Tiger Grand Drive, $184,900

4056 Woodcliffe Drive, $180,000

204 Haley Brooke Drive, $165,000

322 Lenox Dr., $161,860

301 Basswood Court, $150,453

210 Cedar Ridge Lane, $150,000

1212 Midtown Village Drive, $140,650

2506 Reta St, $64,000

1032 Palm Drive, $35,000

319 Walden Lake, $1,000

Condo/Townhouse

105 Cart Crossing Dr, $99,000

200 Myrtle Greens, $60,000

Commercial

216-B Bohemia Ct, $4,600

Conway 29527

Home

1496 Abberbury Drive, $179,935

948 Hope Cir, $178,000

206 Oak Landing Drive, $159,894

1527 Abberbury Drive, $152,500

1100 Pine Ridge Street, $150,900

494 Warren Springs Drive, $144,900

345 Carolina Springs Court, $143,100

2937 Green Pond Circle, $135,000

193 Cottage Creek Circle, $106,000

2205 Ninth Ave, $102,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

4690 Jh Martin Rd, $312,500

136 Blue Jacket Drive, $136,395

Little River 29566

Home

832 Lafayette Park Drive, $300,090

3900 Loblolly Ave, $285,000

343 Palm Lakes Blvd., $272,635

1309 Golden Valley Place, $228,000

409 Cypress View Avenue, $180,000

3079 Alice Lane, $175,000

4299 Rivergate Lane, $121,000

Condo/Townhouse

233 Banbury Lane, $183,000

4355 Rivergate Lane, $127,500

Commercial

4315 Magnum St. Unit B, $1,300

Longs 29568

Home

215 Belclare Way, $314,933

120 Rolling River Road, $270,000

1180 Foxtail Dr., $266,000

117 Mesa Raven, $215,000

510 Joy Way Court, $210,937

636 Wintercreeper Drive, $187,000

478 Shellbank Dr, $148,900

170 Balsa Dr, $133,900

680 Trap Shooter Circle, $128,990

804 Trap Shooter Circle, $115,990

688 Trap Shooter Circle, $111,490

105 Tomoka Trail, $110,000

Loris 29569

Home

2245 Simpson Creek Drive, $199,000

297 Russ Road, $170,000

696 American Beech, $164,852

224 Dempsey Drive, $153,447

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

668 Providence Drive, $355,000

409 Arcadian Drive, $275,000

Condo/Townhouse

9650 Shore Drive, $440,000

7403 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000

311 70th Ave. N, $158,200

9550 Shore Dr, $127,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $84,900

9550 Shore Drive, $61,625

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1512 Spruce Dr, $525,000

654 Evers Loop, $330,000

513 Maple, $248,500

2005 Ladybank Drive, $245,000

722 10th Ave South, $226,000

214 S Myrtle Drive, $184,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site N-1a, $77,000

Condo/Townhouse

1921 Bent Grass, $90,000

1990 Cross Gate Blvd., $75,650

2070 Cross Gate Blvd., $75,000

1920 Bent Grass Dr, $74,000

202 Double Eagle Drive, $53,000

1850 Colony Drive, $48,500

Commercial

829 1st Avenue North, $85,000

Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576

Land

Tbd Highway 17 Bypass, $1,089,000

Lot 96 Rexford Court, $101,000

17 Gasparilla Circle, $100,000

77 Grey Moss, $68,500

331 Stanley Dr A, $60,000

Home

137 Splendor Circle, $309,731

455 Hyacinth Loop, $305,000

1124 Kiawah Loop, $299,000

112 Shenandoah Dr, $287,840

613 Harbor Bay Drive, $287,615

100 Shenandoah Drive, $284,000

621 N Creekside Drive, $272,000

6435 Longwood Dr., $267,500

605 Harbor Bay Dr, $235,315

5224 Highway 17 Business, $235,000

480 Westham Drive, $225,000

702 Courtney Court, $166,000

9702 Kings Grant, $160,000

125 Moultrie Court, $48,500

57 Saxon Court, $34,900

Condo/Townhouse

182a Parmelee Drive, $224,450

1108 N Waccamaw Drive, $205,000

790-C #37 Pickering Drive, $194,990

828 Sail Ln Unit 103, $175,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $155,500

988 Williston Loop, $147,000

4276 Santolina Way, $115,000

4309 Lotus Ct, $103,000

4280 Santolina Way Unit H, $102,500

50 Turning Stone Blvd., $82,000

Commercial

12438 Highway 707, $1,250

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

26th N Avenue, $180,000

Lot 4 Houndsfield Ave, $132,500

Lot 5 Houndsfield Ave, $120,000

Lot 57 Old Bryan Dr, $75,000

Home

1658 Claremont Ct, $393,000

843 Howard Ave., $362,134

1645 Claremont Court, $357,000

1529 Suncrest Blvd, $355,782

1500 St. Thomas Circle, $323,500

5803 Longleaf Dr, $321,500

1627 Edgewood Drive, $321,000

1891 Suncrest Drive, $302,730

1460 Culbertson Ave, $292,315

22 Pioneer Lane, $166,000

937 Pine Thicket Street, $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd, $445,000

107 S Ocean Blvd Unit 402, $255,000

2700 Matriarch Ct, $240,565

2708 Matriarch Ct, $225,000

751 Murray Ave, $219,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd, $189,900

4879 Lusterleaf Circle, $177,000

4882 Lusterleaf Circle, $170,000

4002 Fairway Lakes Dr, $170,000

2006 N Ocean Blvd, $135,750

4894 Luster Leaf Circle 403, $133,000

1708 N Ocean Boulevard, $131,000

3821 Myrtle Pointe Drive, $105,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd #504, $101,000

830 44th Ave N, $93,700

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $86,500

900 Courtyard Drive, $83,900

2000 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000

1301 Pridgen Rd, $48,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd #51304, $41,000

Commercial

1304 Azalea Court, $850

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 48 Waterbridge, $140,000

Lot 560 Silkgrass Lane, $53,000

329 Babylon Pine, $45,000

921 Crystal Waterway, $42,000

Home

413 Summerwood Court, $667,000

983 Henry James Drive, $333,840

162 Viareggio Road, $297,195

241 Deep Blue Drive, $294,000

9528 Bald Cypress Court, $272,502

168 Viareggio Rd, $261,025

998 Shipmaster Avenue, $260,000

322 Mesa Grande Drive, $258,000

528 Majorca Loop, $257,125

563 Majorca Loop, $250,000

3161 Bramble Glen Drive, $249,000

3692 White Wing Circle, $246,900

104 Grand Palm Court, $234,900

769 Old Castle Loop, $226,340

1123 Dowling Street, $226,000

739 Dove Haven Ln, $220,000

4729 Farm Lake Drive, $190,000

242 Encore Circle, $184,900

467 Paw Paw Lane, $162,042

3945 Williamson Circle, $148,000

3059 Hollybrooke Drive, $135,500

Condo/Townhouse

731 Salerno Circle, $195,972

816 Salerno Circle, $190,510

250-A Connemara Dr, $157,000

265-E Connemara Dr, $155,000

900 Barn Owl Ct, $150,000

6000 Windsor Green Way, $118,500

683 Riverwalk Dr., $86,000

155 Westhaven Dr, $81,250

593 Blue River Ct, $62,500

541 White River Dr, $52,000

Commercial

568 George Bishop Parkway, $4,690

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

4922 Salt Creek Court, $880,000

219 Palmetto Harbour Dr, $579,900

2000 Lake Egret Drive, $498,475

2705 Duffy Street, $450,000

807 East Coast Ln, $450,000

439 7th Avenue South, $414,218

436 7th Avenue South, $395,000

906 Watermark Court, $337,500

5400 Little River Neck Road, $94,000

Condo/Townhouse

2180 Waterview Dr., $265,000

6203 Catalina Dr, $230,000

523 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd, $206,500

408 N 24th Ave., $174,000

102 Shadow Moss Place, $118,500

5750 Oyster Catcher Drive, $112,500

5750 Oyster Catcher Drive #823, $112,000

5801 Oyster Catcher, $106,000

1221 Tidewater Dr. #922, $103,500

2100 Sea Mountain Highway, $85,000

804 S 12th Avenue, $30,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot #6 Big Oak Pl., $105,000

Lot 29 Hawthorn Drive, $36,000

Home

110 Parker Drive, $1,825,000

232 Heritage Drive, $679,500

434 Reserve Drive, $550,000

995 Oatland Lake Road, $407,500

359 Southgate Court, $384,000

331 Southgate Court, $326,640

253 Southgate Court, $293,465

113 Hill Drive, $280,000

97 Eutaw Lane, $275,000

356 Clearwater Dr, $201,976

41 Sea Dust Trail, $200,000

Condo/Townhouse

135 Harbor Club Drive, $775,000

346-B Tuckers's Road, $375,000

105 Heron Marsh Drive, $248,000

119 Lakeside Drive, $215,000

111 Pembroke Lane, $180,000

177 Club Circle, $165,000

128 Salt Marsh Cir #28d, $107,500

217 Egret Run Lane, $88,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

6984 Bay Road, $79,000

Lot 345 Timmerman Road, $40,000

Home

126 Copper Leaf Drive, $286,995

213 Terra Vista Drive, $270,000

439 Palm Frond Drive, $224,000

204 Rice Mill Drive, $209,900

1144 Great Lakes Circle, $199,000

2738 Canvasback Trail, $189,000

114 Sugar Mill Loop, $185,000

257 Cabo Loop, $183,000

224 Colby Ct, $171,500

224 Osprey Cove Loop, $150,000

234 Seagrass Loop, $145,000

6641 E Sweetbriar Trail, $110,000

150 Oprey Cove Loop, $103,000

4347 Pine Ln, $90,200

5434 Figure Eight Road, $84,900

6557 Carolina Wren Crescent, $72,250

Condo/Townhouse

610 Banks Dr, $181,000

18b 510 Fairwood Lakes, $73,000

401 Tree Top Court, $45,000

