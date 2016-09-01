Harley-Davidson to cut over 100 jobs from Pennsylvania plant

2:22 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.1 Pause

0:35 Beach goers prepare for Tropical Storm Hermine

0:41 Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

1:56 Rescue mission gives away backpacks

1:59 Victim's mother, attorneys react to recusal of solicitor's office in Malinowski murder case

2:39 Brooke Nardi of Molly Darcy's in North Myrtle Beach can unicycle and make a mean Blueberry Mojito

1:48 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.31

1:33 Brad Redding's weekly golf tip (Aug. 30, 2016)

1:10 Murder suspect who allegedly stored girlfriend's corpse in closet granted bond

1:52 Marines show what happens when you get pepper sprayed