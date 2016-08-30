Monday's Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — From the White House to San Francisco police union headquarters, Colin Kaepernick's name came up Monday as his decision to sit down during the national anthem reached far beyond football.
And many aren't thrilled with the 49ers quarterback's strong words about why he is doing it: To instigate change and challenge authority when it comes to race relations and what he considers police brutality.
Even his former coach, outspoken Michigan leader Jim Harbaugh, chimed in from afar in disagreement with Kaepernick's tactics — clarifying some earlier remarks that questioned the quarterback's motivation.
"I apologize for misspeaking my true sentiments. To clarify, I support Colin's motivation. It's his method of action that I take exception to," Harbaugh posted on Twitter.
A day after Kaepernick called Donald Trump "openly racist," the Republican presidential candidate fired back on Seattle's KIRO radio.
"I have followed it, and I think it's personally not a good thing. I think it's a terrible thing," Trump said. "And you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him. Let him try, it won't happen."
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Defensive end Joey Bosa ended his monthlong holdout when he signed a four-year contract with the San Diego Chargers.
The team announced the signing five days after the two sides went public in their nasty spat over payment of Bosa's $17 million signing bonus and whether the contract would have offset language. The signing also came a day after San Diego's defense played poorly in a 23-10 exhibition loss at Minnesota.
The Chargers threatened last Wednesday to reduce their offer to Bosa under the assumption he wouldn't be ready to play a full season. Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick out of Ohio State, was the last rookie to sign. The Chargers said last week that they had given Bosa's agents their best offer and that it was rejected. Brian Ayrault, Bosa's main representative, replied with his own statement saying the team had manipulated the facts and that going public would not strengthen the team's relationship with the player.
There was no immediate indication of what led to the deal getting done.
Bosa said he's capable of playing in the opener on Sept. 11 at the Kansas City Chiefs.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason game against the Washington Redskins has been moved to Wednesday night because of a potentially severe storm headed to the area.
The game will remain at Raymond James Stadium and will now be played Wednesday at 8 p.m. — instead of Thursday night — in an attempt to avoid Tropical Depression Nine which is expected to impact the Tampa Bay area.
"We have been in regular communication with administrators from the Tampa Sports Authority, Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa and the National Weather Service over the past day as it has become apparent that the most severe weather associated with Tropical Depression Nine will likely make landfall on Thursday," Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford said.
"This decision was made by both teams in conjunction with the National Football League and local authorities in an effort to ensure the safety of our fans, players and stadium staff."
OLYMPICS
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Aimee Boorman, the longtime coach of Olympic champion Simone Biles and the coach of the 2016 U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team, is heading to Florida.
Boorman announced Monday she is leaving the World Champions Centre in suburban Houston, which is run by Biles' parents, to become the executive director of women's gymnastics at Evo Athletics in Sarasota.
Boorman has worked with Biles — who tied an Olympic record by capturing four gold medals in Rio earlier this month — since Biles was in elementary school. The 19-year-old Biles is taking a hiatus before deciding whether to return to gymnastics.
The 43-year-old Boorman said on Monday she will always be there for Biles whether Biles opts to compete again or not. Boorman and Biles' mother Nellie worked together to establish World Champions Centre in 2014.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian judge ordered the release of a high-ranking IOC member who was arrested during the Rio de Janeiro Games in a ticket-scalping probe.
Judge Fernando Antonio de Almeida accepted a request made by Patrick Hickey's lawyers to set him free from Rio's Bangu prison complex, where he has been held since Aug. 19, while his case continues to be investigated. Hickey must remain in Brazil and hand over his passport.
Police have said the 71-year-old Irishman plotted with businessmen to transfer tickets illegally to a vendor who was not authorized to sell them. They want prosecutors to start a judicial process against Hickey for alleged ticket scalping, conspiracy and ambush marketing.
The Olympic Council of Ireland said earlier this month that Hickey decided to "step aside temporarily" as an IOC member and from all his other Olympic positions "until this matter is fully resolved." Hickey is also president of the OCI, head of the European Olympic Committees and vice president of the Association of National Olympic Committees.
SOCCER
PARIS (AP) — American businessman Frank McCourt is buying French soccer club Marseille from Russian-born billionaire Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, heralding a new chapter for a team that has fallen into the shadow of bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain.
At a news conference in Marseille's city hall, Mayor Jean-Claude Godin said he was "satisfied" with the impending sale, joking that McCourt will need to "put in some dough" to revitalize the team.
McCourt, the 63-year-old former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, pledged to "do everything so the club can be champions again."
McCourt sold the Dodgers for $2 billion in 2012 to Guggenheim Baseball Management.
