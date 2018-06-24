Louisiana utility regulators agree to wind farm project

Utility regulators have agreed to allow a northwest Louisiana electric company to buy part of the nation's largest wind-power project, the $4.5 billion Wind Catcher Energy Connection project in Oklahoma.
The Louisiana Public Service Commission voted 4-1 to let Shreveport-based Southwestern Electric Power Company, known as SWEPCO, to increase customers' monthly bills to pay for a portion of the wind farm's power.
The Advocate reports that SWEPCO's share will be 1,400 megawatts, enough to power about 350,000 homes.
The Wind Catcher project is expected to start generating electricity in 2020. Once on line, the wind farm will provide an estimated 30 percent of the electricity needs for SWEPCO's customers who live mostly in northwestern and central Louisiana.
The rest of SWEPCO's electricity will be made burning natural gas and coal.
