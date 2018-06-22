National Business

UK police arrest man after he claims to have a bomb

The Associated Press

June 22, 2018 03:45 AM

LONDON

Police say London's Charing Cross station, a major commuter hub, was closed for more than an hour as they responded to what they later described as a bomb hoax.

British Transport Police said they arrested a 38-year-old man under the Mental Health Act after he was found on the tracks claiming to have a bomb.

Both the London Underground and rail stations at Charing Cross were evacuated as police responded to the incident, which was reported at 6:35 a.m. (0535 GMT) Friday.

No one was injured in the incident and the station has now been re-opened.

