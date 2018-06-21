Big Island officials reject temporary tax hike

Big Island officials have killed a measure that would have temporarily raised the general excise tax by 0.25 percent and plugged a $5 million budget hole.
The Hawaii County Council voted down the bill Tuesday and will instead make cuts to account for the budget shortfall.
The proposed tax hike would have expired in December 2020 and was a compromise following calls for a 0.50 percent tax increase.
County officials have attributed the shortfall to a loss of property tax revenues from the hundreds of homes destroyed by lava flows following the Kilauea volcano eruption.
The county Department of Finance has proposed suspending the recycling program and closing down county facilities two days a week to cut expenses.
