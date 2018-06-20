Burning kites from Gaza damage Israeli farms, wildlife

FILE - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, Palestinian protesters fly a kite with a burning rag dangling from its tail during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. Israeli border towns are coping with incendiary kites and balloons that have not been lethal but have devastated their farmlands and nature reserves. Since March 30 near-weekly Palestinian border protests have torched some 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares) of Israeli land and caused some $2 million in damages, while Israeli forces have killed more than 120 Palestinians and wounded over 3,800. Khalil Hamra, File AP Photo