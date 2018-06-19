Kasuo Kashio, co-founder of Casio of G-Shock fame, dies

In this Aug. 2003, photo, then Casio Computer Co. President Kazuo Kashio speaks in an interview in Tokyo. Kashio, one of four brothers who founded Casio Computer Co., the Japanese company behind G-Shock watches, has died, the company said Tuesday, June 19, 2018. He was 89. Kashio, who was chairman and served previously as president, died Monday, June 18, of aspiration pneumonia, which is set off by breathing in food or liquids. (Kyodo News via AP)