Radio reporter regains a voice with new technology

In this Aug. 2, 2017 photo released by Jamie Dupree, Dupree, a Cox Media Group radio reporter, poses in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Two years ago, Dupree encountered what others in his profession might see as an unsurmountable challenge: He lost his voice. Now he may have found a solution. A Scottish company that creates text-to-speech technology has crafted a new "voice" for Dupree: software turns his typed sentences into spoken words. (Jamie Dupree via AP)