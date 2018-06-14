Marijuana growers in southern Oregon prevail in court

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, the plants at Michael Monarch's marijuana grow, about 100 plants in all, flourish under breathtaking vistas of the Cascade and Siskiyou mountains near Ashland, Ore. On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the Oregon Court of Appeals rejected an appeal by county commissioners in a prime marijuana-growing part of the state who had been foiled in their attempt to restrict commercial pot production. The Oregonian via AP, File Beth Nakamura