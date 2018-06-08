Verizon CEO McAdam retiring, Vestberg named successor

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 201a3 file photo, Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam speaks during a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. McAdam is retiring and will be succeeded by its current chief technology officer, who is the former CEO of Ericsson. McAdam, who served as Verizon's CEO for seven years, will remain as its chairman through year's end and become a non-executive chairman after that time, the New York company said in a regulatory filing on Friday, June 8, 2018. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo