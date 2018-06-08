Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel, center seated, testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. A former employee of the committee has been arrested on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts he had with multiple reporters, federal prosecutors said Thursday, June 7, 2018. James A. Wolfe, the longtime director of security for the committee — one of multiple congressional panels investigating potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign — was indicted on three false statement counts after prosecutors say he misled agents about his relationships with reporters. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo