FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo, a Tropic Ocean Airways seaplane flies over the container ship Gerd Maersk as the ship heads to Port Miami in Miami Beach, Fla. On Wednesday, June 6, the Labor Department issues revised data on productivity in the first quarter. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo
National Business

US productivity grew at weak 0.4 percent rate in Q1

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

June 06, 2018 08:36 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of just 0.4 percent in the first quarter, even weaker than initially estimated, while labor costs rose at a bit faster pace.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the January-March productivity increase was revised down from the 0.7 percent gain initially estimated a month ago. Labor costs rose 2.9 percent, up from an initial estimate of a 2.7 percent gain in the first quarter. The rise in productivity was only marginally better than the 0.3 percent increase in the fourth quarter but below the 2.6 percent third quarter increase.

Productivity, a key factor determining how fast the economy can grow and how much living standards can increase, has been anemic throughout the economic recovery. It increased just 1.3 percent for all of 2017.

