FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2013 file photo, Fiji Times newspaper editor Fred Wesley stands in the newsroom in Suva, Fiji. A judge in Fiji found an opinion writer and three newspaper executives not guilty of sedition on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in a ruling that many consider a victory for press freedom in the South Pacific nation. Judge Thushara Rajasinghe ruled that prosecutors failed to prove an opinion piece had promoted feelings of ill will and hostility between Muslims and non-Muslims in Fiji. The piece ran in a small indigenous-language newspaper published by The Fiji Times. The men were each facing up to seven years in prison if found guilty. The judge also found Fiji Times Limited not guilty.
Fiji prosecutors appeal verdicts in newspaper sedition case

May 31, 2018 11:49 PM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Prosecutors in Fiji are appealing a judge's acquittal of a newspaper publisher and an opinion writer on sedition charges.

The case has major implications for press freedom in the South Pacific nation, where many media outlets kowtow to the government.

Lawyers on Friday were served with the appeal against Hank Arts, the publisher of the The Fiji Times, and opinion writer Josaia Waqabaca.

Prosecutors also appealed a not guilty verdict found in favor of Fiji Times Limited, but didn't appeal the acquittal of two other newspaper executives.

A high court judge last month ruled that prosecutors failed to prove an opinion piece written by Waqabaca promoted feelings of ill-will and hostility between Muslims and non-Muslims. The piece ran in a small indigenous-language newspaper published by The Fiji Times.

