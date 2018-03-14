2 Frenchmen on trial for stealing Macron's online identity

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018 file photo, French president Emmanuel Macron attends the inauguration of the Olympic Committee site for the Paris 2024 Olympic games and 2024 Paralympic games at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. Two Frenchmen are going on trial Wednesday March 14, 2018 for allegedly stealing Emmanuel Macron's online identity last year when he was running for president. Pool Photo via AP, File Ludovic Marin