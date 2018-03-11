National Business

Montana mining companies work to avoid another geese die-off

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 04:43 PM

BUTTE, Mont.

Mining companies hope to prevent another massive die-off of geese in the polluted waters of an old open-pit copper mine in Montana.

The Montana Standard reported Friday bird experts worry that with the annual northward migration of geese underway, birds might again be tempted to rest in the water in Berkeley Pit in Butte.

In November 2016, an estimated 3,000 snow geese died after they landed in the acidic, metal-laden water.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined they were killed by severe internal tissue damage that appeared to have been caused by a corrosive substance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Montana Resources and Atlantic Richfield are responsible for the site, which is undergoing a Superfund cleanup.

Atlantic Richfield put together a hazing system to scare the birds away with booming noises and rifle shots.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

View More Video