Ex-Tennessee governor's Senate campaign fears it was hacked

FILE- In this Oct. 2, 2014 file photo, former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen speaks during a meeting, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Bredesen's campaign for U.S. Senate has told the FBI that it fears it has been hacked by someone who tried to trick it into wiring money. In a letter dated Thursday, March 8, 2018, and obtained by The Associated Press, campaign lawyer Robert E. Cooper Jr. says someone pretending to be the campaign's media buyer asked for money to be wired to an international account. Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File Doug Strickland