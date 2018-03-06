National Business

Australia and East Timor settle bitter border differences

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 03:08 AM

CANBERRA, Australia

Australia and East Timor will sign a treaty that draws the first-ever maritime border between the neighbors, resolving years of bitter wrangling with a deal that carves up billions of dollars of oil and gas riches that lie beneath the Timor Sea.

Australia and its impoverished half-island neighbor will ink the agreement at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, putting to rest a dispute that has dominated and soured relations since 2002, when East Timor emerged as a fledgling sovereign nation independent of Indonesia.

The terms of the deal negotiated in The Hague have not been made public. But East Timor achieving its ambition of a border midway between the two countries would encourage Indonesia to renegotiate its own much longer maritime boundary with Australia.

