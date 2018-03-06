Education secretary gives education chiefs some 'tough love'

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. DeVos has given state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushed them to innovate and do better by students. Speaking March 5, 2018, at a conference of the Council of Chief State School Officers, DeVos blasted some schools for exposing children to rats, mold and danger.