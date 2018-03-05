States mull 'sanctuary' status for marijuana businesses

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, Dale Gieringer, of NORML National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), poses at his house in Berkeley, Calif. Some states that have legalized marijuana are considering providing so-called sanctuary status for licensed marijuana businesses, hoping to protect them from a shift in federal enforcement policy. Gieringer said California has a rotten history with the feds on marijuana enforcement. "I don't think the feds care too much about marijuana in Alaska, to tell you the truth," he said. "But marijuana has been a big industry in this state, so we're sort of on the front lines."