Bill targets offshore wind turbines, faces stiff headwinds

A new bill in Maryland's General Assembly would prohibit offshore wind turbines from being erected within 26 miles of the coast.
The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reports that House and Senate versions of the measure are scheduled to be debated in committee rooms this week. But the proposal is likely to face stiff headwinds in the Democratically controlled Legislature, which has backed several recent renewable energy initiatives.
Maryland law allows projects to be constructed between 10 to 30 miles off the coast. Officials from the tourism industry and Ocean City say the structures will disrupt "pristine" views of the water.
One company plans to initially build 32 turbines as close as 17 miles offshore. Another is looking to construct 15 turbines in an area more than 19 miles out.
