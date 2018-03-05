Bridge painting project to cause I-64 lane closures

National Business

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky.

Transportation officials say a bridge painting project will cause intermittent lane closures along a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 64 in eastern Kentucky.

A statement from the Department of Highways says lane closures began Saturday as crews paint bridges in Bath County and will continue over the next several months.

The statement says contractors will paint the west side of bridges at mile marker 118, mile marker 120 and mile marker 129 and then paint the east sides of the spans.

The $1.2 million project is expected to be completed by July 31.

