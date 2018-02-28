In patriarchal Japan, saying 'Me Too' can be risky for women

In this Oct. 27, 2017, photo, Shiori Ito, a journalist, who says was raped by a prominent TV newsman in 2015, talks about her ordeal and the need for more awareness and support for the victims in Japan, during an interview in Tokyo. Many online commentators criticized her for speaking out, looking too seductive and ruining the life of a prominent figure. Some women called her an embarrassment, she said. The #MeToo movement that has rattled America over sexual misconduct has slow to catch up in Japan, where discussion of sex crimes is still taboo and victims often get the blame. Mari Yamaguchi AP Photo