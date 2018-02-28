Takata air bag recall made compulsory for Australia vehicles

Australian Assistant Minister to the Treasurer, Michael Sukkar, talks about a compulsory recall order of 2.7 million cars fitted with defective Takata air bags, in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Australia issued a compulsory recall for cars fitted with defective air bags in an effort to lift the auto industry's mixed efforts to fix the fault blamed for multiple deaths around the world. Rod McGuirk AP Photo