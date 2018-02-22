SUV that crashed into icy lake over weekend extracted

Police say a compact sport utility vehicle that crashed through the ice of a New Hampshire lake over the weekend has been pulled out of the water.
The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says four local businesses extracted the vehicle Wednesday. WMUR-TV reports 59-year-old Alex Plummer, the owner of the vehicle, was responsible for the removal.
The Sunday crash left the SUV suspended in about 10 feet of water. Police say they later got an anonymous 911 call saying Plummer was unharmed and recovering at a friend's house in Meredith.
Police say the incident is a reminder that recreating on the ice can be dangerous, requiring caution and appropriate safety gear.
