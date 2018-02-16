Commerce Dept. backs tariffs on imported aluminum and steel

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, smoke and steam spew from the sprawling complex that is a part of the Jiujiang steel and rolling mills in Qianan in northern China's Hebei province. The Commerce Department is urging President Donald Trump to impose tariffs or quotas on imported aluminum and steel. The recommendations unveiled by Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, are likely to escalate tensions with China and other U.S. trading partners. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo