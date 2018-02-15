City says construction of transportation center has flaws

Honolulu officials say a $54 million traffic management center being built for the state and city is plagued by numerous deficiencies, including leakage problems and incorrect installations of the roof, flooring, lobby glass walls and fire escape stairways.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the city said it has informed general contractor Watts Constructors LLC of numerous defects identified in more than 90 noncompliance reports, yet about 80 percent of the flaws remain uncorrected.
The city on Monday gave the contractor seven days to begin fixing the deficiencies.
Gennaro Di Nola, Watts general manager in Hawaii, said the majority of deficiency notices were for work still in progress and that the company has been providing the city with correction plans.
Comments