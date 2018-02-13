MA brewery owner to serve beer in NJ after Super Bowl bet

A Massachusetts brewery owner will serve beer at a New Jersey brewery's tasting room after losing a wager over the outcome of the 2018 Super Bowl.
Night Shift Brewing owner Mike O'Mara will serve Cape May Brewing Company beers at their tasting room in Middle Township on Saturday. The Press of Atlantic City reports O'Mara will have to tend bar while wearing a Patriots jersey that has "We Lost" embroidered on the back.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.
Cape May Brewing CEO Ryan Krill says Night Shift has been gracious in defeat and they've had a great time working with the Everett-based craft brewery.
All tips collected during the hour will be donated to the Eagles Charitable Foundation.
