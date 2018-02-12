Air bag danger: Ford, Mazda add pickups to do-not-drive list

FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Ford sign at an auto dealership, in Hialeah, Fla. Ford and U.S. government safety regulators are telling the owners of 33,428 Ranger pickup trucks in North America not to drive them because they have Takata air bag inflators “that are an immediate risk to safety.” A company investigation into Ranger inflators from the 2006 model year found test results showing that more inflators had ruptured or recorded high internal pressure readings, company spokeswoman Elizabeth Weigandt said Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo