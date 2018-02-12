NIMBY vs. YIMBY: Housing battle brews in booming Seattle

In this Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, photo, Bryan Kirschner, left, and his wife, Holly Ferguson, supporters of a proposed development plan, stand in front of their tall, narrow house, which sits adjacent to older, traditional homes, in Seattle. A massive influx of new residents and an ensuing housing crunch has led to skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained middle- and working-class families and deepened the city's crisis of homelessness. Elaine Thompson AP Photo