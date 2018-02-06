Malaysia, Singapore to set up trade link for stockmarkets

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during the World Capital Markets Symposium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Najib said Malaysia and Singapore will establish a link to connect their stock markets by the end of the year in a bid to cut trading costs and woo cross-border investments. Najib Razak said that the two exchanges are sophisticated and mature enough to set up a market corridor. Vincent Thian AP Photo