UAE cyber firm DarkMatter slowly steps out of the shadows

In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 photo, taken with a long exposure, employees walk into offices of the cybersecurity firm DarkMatter, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. DarkMatter, a growing cybersecurity company that’s recruited Western intelligence analysts, is slowly stepping out of the shadows amid activist concerns about its power. CEO Faisal al-Bannai says DarkMatter takes part in no hacking but acknowledges the firm’s close business ties to the Emirati government, as well as hiring former CIA and National Security Agency analysts. Jon Gambrell AP Photo