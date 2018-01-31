Behind South Korea's chip boom, worries over future

People pass by Samsung Electronics' shop in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The craze for smartphones, social media and universal connectivity is generating immense wealth but also deep unease in South Korea, source of a large share of the computer chips that make them work. Soaring demand for microchips used in smartphones, computer servers and data centers is driving profits for chip and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics and its smaller rival SK Hynix sky high, helping sustain growth in Asia's fourth largest economy. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo