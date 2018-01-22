National Business

Cuomo, NY Democrats launch ad campaign against new tax law

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 12:13 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The New York state Democratic Party has launched an advertising attack on the new federal tax law.

The new campaign announced Monday comes at the direction of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has said he'll urge Congress to repeal the law.

The new tax code enacted by Washington Republicans caps at $10,000 a deduction for state and local taxes. That deduction is especially popular in high-tax states such as New York, where Cuomo says many taxpayers face big tax increases.

The television and online ad campaign is intended to launch a public effort to scrap the law.

Cuomo says the federal changes may force the state to restructure its own taxes to reduce the effect of the increases. He's also vowed to challenge the new tax code in court.

