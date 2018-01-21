National Business

Salmon fishermen barred from using aircraft in SE Alaska

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 12:14 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

Commercial fishermen now are banned from using aircraft to follow salmon in Southeast Alaska.

KTOO-FM reports the Alaska Board of Fisheries voted Friday in favor of the ban, which only goes into effect when an area is open for fishing.

Board member Al Cain says the vote came down to an issue of fairness, as some fishermen have argued banning spotter planes levels the playing field for all fishermen.

Chairman John Jensen says he doesn't think aircraft make much of a difference in the age of smartphones.

Spotter planes already are banned in other parts of the state. The measure doesn't affect other fish species such as herring, where spotter planes are common.

The board already had banned drones when it last met in Southeast Alaska in 2015.

