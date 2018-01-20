National Business

Clinton Presidential Center announces plans during shutdown

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 12:19 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

The Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock says its permanent and temporary exhibits will be closed during the federal government shutdown.

The government shutdown went into effect at midnight Friday, East Coast time, after a stopgap budget extension failed in the Senate amid opposition by many Democrats.

Leading Republicans and Democrats were trying to work out a compromise to avert a lengthy shutdown.

The Clinton Presidential Library and Museum is part of the presidential libraries system administered by the federal National Archives and Records Administration.

The presidential center said its restaurant, 42 bar and table, will remain open for lunch and dinner.

