National Business

Shutdown forces closure of Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 09:06 AM

NEW YORK

The U.S. government shutdown had an instant impact on two of the world's top tourist destinations: the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

The National Park Service announced that both New York sites would be closed Saturday "due to a lapse in appropriations." Late Friday, the Senate failed to approve legislation to keep the government from shutting down after the midnight deadline.

The park service said the closure of the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island was effective immediately and until further notice.

For ticket refunds, visitors were instructed to contact the Statue Cruises company that runs ferries to the statue and Ellis Island, the historic entry point in New York Harbor for immigrants to the United States that is now a museum.

____

Online:

For refunds: https://www.statuecruises.com

