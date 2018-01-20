FILE - This undated file photo shows Piper the dog at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Mich. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at City Opera House in Traverse City for Piper, who became an internet sensation for keeping the northern Michigan airport’s runways free of critters. The 9-year-old dog was euthanized Jan. 3, 2018, after battling prostate cancer.
FILE - This undated file photo shows Piper the dog at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Mich. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at City Opera House in Traverse City for Piper, who became an internet sensation for keeping the northern Michigan airport’s runways free of critters. The 9-year-old dog was euthanized Jan. 3, 2018, after battling prostate cancer. Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP, File Jan-Michael Stump
Memorial service planned for beloved Michigan airport dog

January 20, 2018 12:10 AM

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.

Friends and fans are bidding farewell to a speedy border collie that became an internet sensation for keeping a northern Michigan airport's runways free of critters.

A memorial service for Piper is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at City Opera House in Traverse City. The 9-year-old dog was euthanized Jan. 3 after battling prostate cancer.

He became the official wildlife-control canine at Cherry Capital Airport in winter of 2015 — the nemesis of geese, ducks and even snowy owls.

Images of Piper on the job, wearing his airport vest, ear muffs and goggles, made their way onto online social forum Reddit. He quickly became a top hit. Curious fans even caused network problems on the airport's website.

He was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago and treated with chemotherapy.

