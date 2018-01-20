Memorial service planned for beloved Michigan airport dog

FILE - This undated file photo shows Piper the dog at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Mich. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at City Opera House in Traverse City for Piper, who became an internet sensation for keeping the northern Michigan airport’s runways free of critters. The 9-year-old dog was euthanized Jan. 3, 2018, after battling prostate cancer. Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP, File Jan-Michael Stump