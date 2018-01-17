National Business

Maine college ends deal with failed paper mill redeveloper

Associated Press

January 17, 2018 12:07 AM

A Maine college planning to build a hydroponic greenhouse is ending a partnership with a company that would have donated $750,000 to the effort.

The Bangor Daily News reports St. Joseph's College this month ended its relationship with Organic Nutrition Inc.

The company is backed by Cate Street Capital, a private equity firm that tried to restart the Great Northern Paper mill and left behind a trail of debt.

The greenhouse is part of the college's new institute to help New England food producers grow crops that the region typically must import.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The college is still evaluating what crops it will grow at the facility.

Cate Street vice president Sarah Boone said Organic Nutrition doesn't have other plans in Maine at this time.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 0:26

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach
Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

View More Video