Maine college ends deal with failed paper mill redeveloper

A Maine college planning to build a hydroponic greenhouse is ending a partnership with a company that would have donated $750,000 to the effort.
The Bangor Daily News reports St. Joseph's College this month ended its relationship with Organic Nutrition Inc.
The company is backed by Cate Street Capital, a private equity firm that tried to restart the Great Northern Paper mill and left behind a trail of debt.
The greenhouse is part of the college's new institute to help New England food producers grow crops that the region typically must import.
The college is still evaluating what crops it will grow at the facility.
Cate Street vice president Sarah Boone said Organic Nutrition doesn't have other plans in Maine at this time.
