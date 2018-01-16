Oregon election results to be live-streamed on Facebook

Oregon's special election on a new tax on insurance companies and some hospitals will be live-streamed on Facebook.
Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson said Tuesday that preliminary results of the Jan. 23 special election will be streamed on his official Facebook page before they're officially posted on state election sites.
Richardson noted that many adults who use Facebook are under the age of 30, a demographic that historically has lower turnout in Oregon elections.
"The live-stream will show the secretary discussing elections and voting and provide the preliminary election results," said his spokeswoman, Debra Royal. "This is something new we're trying, to engage voters who use social media and who might not necessarily go to our website to retrieve election results."
The live-stream will begin at 7:45 p.m. Preliminary results will be announced shortly after 8:00 p.m. Full election results will then be posted on results.oregon.gov.
The tax is to provide health care for low-income Oregonians.
