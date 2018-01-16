National Business

Lawmakers delay action on data breach legislation

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:00 PM

PIERRE, S.D.

A legislative panel has delayed action on a bill that would require companies to inform South Dakota residents whose personal information was acquired in a data breach.

The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to take up the proposal again Thursday.

Attorney General Marty Jackley's bill would require affected South Dakotans be notified within 60 days.

The plan would also require companies to inform the attorney general if a breach affected more than 250 residents. Companies regulated by federal law that have procedures for a security breach that follow the rules of their primary regulator would be deemed in compliance with the proposed South Dakota law.

Jackley has said the state needs a fair reporting law that requires consumers to be notified about the loss of their personal information.

