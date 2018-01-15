AP source: Colts closing in on deal to hire McDaniels

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Indianapolis Colts are “close” to reaching a deal to hire McDaniels as their new coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, on condition of anonymity because they were still working on the contract. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo