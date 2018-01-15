Land bridge suggested for Galveston to link Pelican Island

National Business

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:57 AM

GALVESTON, Texas

Some business leaders in Galveston have suggested building a land bridge to Pelican Island to replace a more than 60-year-old drawbridge and better control silt.

The Galveston County Daily News reports silt gathering in Galveston's harbor costs millions of dollars to dredge.

Todd Sullivan, with Sullivan Interests and a member of the Port of Galveston's governing board, suggests creating a strip of land — similar to a jetty — across the waterway as a foundation for a road and railway.

Galveston County officials are considering ways to replace the aging bridge connecting 51st Street to Pelican Island. The existing drawbridge for Pelican Island, which is home to Texas A&M University-Galveston, was built in 1957.

Engineers estimate a land bridge could cost more than $200 million.

