Report: Owners eye sale of C&A fashion chain to Chinese firm

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 11:41 AM

BERLIN

German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel reports that the owners of European fashion chain C&A are considering selling the company to a Chinese investor.

Der Spiegel published a report online Sunday that cited unnamed company sources saying a deal is close to completion.

C&A operates hundreds of retail stores across Europe, Latin America and Asia. The company was founded in 1841 in the Netherlands by brothers Clemens and August Brenninkmeijer.

The Brenninkmeijer family still owns C&A via a Swiss-based holding company, Cofra Holding, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

